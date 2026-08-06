ADM REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- ADM Aéroports de Montréal today announced its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2026, as passenger traffic remains relatively stable and new measures for users were implemented at YUL in preparation for the summer season.

Passenger highlights

Traffic at YUL totalled 5.7 million passengers for the second quarter of 2026, down 0.1% from the same period of 2025. A total of 10.8 million passengers travelled through YUL during the first half of 2026, a 1.2% increase compared with the same 2025 period. Of note is the growth in the domestic and international sectors, with passenger traffic increases of 4.0% and 2.4%, respectively, compared with the first half of 2025. Transborder traffic declined by 5.2% compared with the first half of 2025.

Financial results at-a-glance

EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, net financial expenses, depreciation and impairment, and share in the results of joint ventures1 ) was $108.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.0 million, or 2.8%, compared with EBITDA of $105.4 million for the same period of 2025. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, EBITDA was $193.1 million, down $2.9 million, or 1.5%, from EBITDA of $196.0 million recorded in the first six months of 2025.

Capital investments were $289.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $137.8 million, or 91.0%, against $151.5 million for the corresponding period of 2025. Capital investments for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, totalled $484.9 million ($290.2 million in 2025), an increase of $194.7 million, or 67.1%. In the first half of 2026, investments in the Airport Program amounted to $415.0 million ($224.4 million in 2025), while those in the Airport REM Station totalled $69.9 million ($65.8 million in 2025).

Recently implemented initiatives

New transportation services have been introduced to improve access to the airport during this period of transformation and major construction. Since June, bus route 815 has provided a direct connection between the terminal and the Des Sources REM station in under 20 minutes, using a congestion-free route. Air Canada has also launched a shuttle service between the Palais des congrès and YUL, providing its passengers with an additional intermodal travel option.

___________________________________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measures – see summary note for further details

Quote

"Despite a geopolitical situation still marked by uncertainty surrounding the United States, and which continues to influence travel decisions in this market, our results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our organization. We remain fully committed to providing an airport that is more accessible, better connected and better suited to the needs of our users. With the summer season in full swing, ADM is continuing its investments to transform YUL and enhance the passenger experience for years to come, while striving to minimize impacts on current users. I would also like to thank travellers for their understanding as we continue to enhance our infrastructure for the benefit of our community."

-- Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO, ADM Aéroports de Montréal

All information regarding these financial results is available online.

About ADM Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal–Trudeau International Airport, certified 4 stars under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel, a unique strategic technology park in Canada that offers integrated access to the entire aerospace value chain.

SOURCE Aéroports de Montréal

Source: ADM Aéroports de Montréal, Public Affairs 514 394-7304, [email protected]