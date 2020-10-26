Toys"R"Us Canada Unwraps Its Highly Anticipated 2020 Holiday Toy Book, the Largest Selection of Gifts this Holiday Season!

Holiday Wonders are brought to life in 44 pages filled with must-have toys, aimed at bringing joy and excitement to all in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year.

From interactive toys and educational games to outdoor play and fun for the whole family, The Big Book of Holiday Wonders has something for every kid's wish list. Featuring toys from the Top Toy List, curated by our Toy Experts, The Toy Book includes toys that will spark your kid's curiosity and ignite their creativity. For dreamers of all kinds: the science enthusiast, outdoor adventurer, fashionista, little builder, aspiring athlete, bookworm and the creative soul. Toys"R"Us is a store as big as your child's imagination.

For the first time ever, the 2020 Toys"R"Us Toy Book features 6 different cover pages, celebrating our hottest brands on the Top Toy List. Special cover art was created for Mattel, Barbie, Lego, Super Mario, Hasbro, Star Wars The Child, SpinMaster, Paw Patrol and MGA Entertainment, LoL Surprise, making this year's editions of the Toy Book extra special and collectible.

"We're thrilled to release our iconic, coveted Toy Book to families all across Canada," says Vic Bertrand, President and CEO of Toys"R"Us Canada. "Our gift ideas are well-researched and specifically designed to spark joy, excitement and wonder for all families this Holiday. With endless options in-store and online, we've got what you need, and we look forward to serving you. Which cover will you get?"

Toys"R"Us wants to make your holiday shopping fun and easy, like never before. Our associates are experts in play and on hand when you come to explore our big and fun stores across the country. With fun in-store shopping, in-store pick-up, super convenient curbside pick-up, new same-day delivery, next day delivery and standard delivery, there have never been so many options! Toys"R"Us is also rolling out a new Party section nationwide, conveniently located at our front-of-store, if you need to run in for gifting and celebration needs.

The Big Book of Holiday Wonders arrives in store and will be delivered to five million Canadians on October 26th. It can also be found on the Flipp app and on toysrus.ca in the flyer section until November 18th.

