Unwrap the Fun: Toys"R"Us Canada Reveals Its 2024 Top Toy List

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - On the hunt for the perfect holiday present? Look no further as Toys"R"Us Canada unveils its 2024 Top Toy List. Featuring 14 of this year's most coveted toys and beloved classics, each toy has been handpicked to showcase the latest play trends.

"Toys"R"Us is Canada's dedicated toy store and we know our shoppers expect big things from us as they look for the perfect gift for every kid on their list," says Allyson Banks, Marketing Director, Toys "R" Us. "Whether building, creating or imagining, our Top Toy List is designed to spark creativity and encourage all different types of play. We'll also be bringing our Top Toy List to life and add some fun to the holiday shopping season with in-store events and surprises across Canada."

Toys"R"Us, believes that playtime is more than just fun—it's an essential part of a child's development. This carefully curated selection of toys is designed to support learning and imagination in various impactful ways. From building life skills and fostering emotional empathy to sparking creativity and enhancing critical thinking, each toy offers unique learning attributes designed to make a lasting impact.

Introducing Toys"R"Us Canada's 2024 Top Toy List:

*R Exclusive products can only be found at Toys"R"Us Canada.

Starting October 3, shoppers can receive 25% off ONE of the most sought-after toys of the season from the Top Toy list. *see store for details

To kick of the Top Toy season, beginning October 5, customers can experience in-store demonstrations of all 14 Top Toys—so families can try them out before bringing the magic home. Toys"R"Us Canada has also curated a wider selection of the hottest toys of the season and is making it easy to search by age or by category of gifts kids are obsessed with – from their favourite activities and hobbies to characters, shows and more – at toysrus.ca.

But wait, there's more! Toys"R"Us Canada is giving shoppers have even more reasons to get excited for the holiday shopping season.

The HMV Shop at Toys"R"Us Canada

The HMV Shop has officially landed in Toys"R"Us stores across Canada and online at toysrus.ca, making holiday shopping easier than ever.

"From vinyl records and DVDs to apparel and collectibles, the HMV Shop is a one-stop destination for every music lover, movie buff and pop culture enthusiast on your gift list," adds Banks. "We know that consumers are looking for added convenience when shopping in store, which is what our new shop-in-shop format delivers. With gifts for every age and type of play, we're connecting with even more consumers, while ensuring every shopper can always be a Toys"R"Us kid."

Jolly Geoffrey's Canadian Adventure

Can you find where Geoffrey is hiding? This fall, to celebrate the launch of its Top Toy List, Toys"R"Us Canada is sending its beloved Geoffrey the Giraffe on a thrilling cross-country adventure.

Throughout October, Geoffrey will be popping up at iconic landmarks in cities across Canada, waiting for you to find him. Keep an eye on Toys"R"Us Canada's social channels for clues on his whereabouts, and if you're one of the lucky finders, you could win a $500 gift card to shop your heart out at Toys"R"Us Canada!

Stay up to date and check for further details at toysrus.ca/jollygeoffrey and by following Toys"R"Us Canada on TikTok and Instagram.

Toys"R"Us Canada's Price Match Guarantee

Canadians can also be confident they're getting the best value for their money when shopping at Toys"R"Us Canada. All Top Toy List items, along with hundreds of others, will be eligible for in-store price matching.

About Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. ("Toys"R"Us Canada")

Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada has been Canada's dedicated specialty retailer of toys and baby products since 1984, spreading happiness throughout its 80+ stores across Canada and e-commerce sites: Toysrus.ca and Babiesrus.ca. The company nurtures the needs of Canadian families at every stage, from baby essentials to learning, and play, with a wide range of national brands, exclusive products, innovative programs and unique partnerships. Committed to creating an experience-driven destination for the whole family, Toys"R"UsⓇ Canada offers a fun and memorable in-store experience for children and their parents. The company also focuses on giving back to its communities through charity efforts that support children in need and their families. Toys"R"Us Canada is a subsidiary of Putman Investments. Toys"R"Us and Babies"R"Us are registered trademarks owned by Toys"R"Us (Canada) Ltd. All rights reserved.

