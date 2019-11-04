Toys"R"Us Canada partners with Snapchat in first-to-market augmented reality experience, part of company's seminal 2019 Holiday Toy Book

"AR is a powerful new technology and we are excited to use it to improve the customer experience," says Frank Juhasz, vice president of marketing and omni channel innovation at Toys"R"Us Canada. "Through this partnership with Snapchat, we're able to bring our toys and products to life in new ways. Canadians expect this type of innovation from great retailers and we're happy to be leading the charge."

When Snapchatters open the lens, a 3D Geoffrey the Giraffe will appear and guide users to walk through the magical 'maple leaf' Toys"R"Us Portal.

"Holiday shopping has never been more fun for Canadians," says Matthew Shore, lead creative strategist at Snapchat. "As Snapchatters walk through the augmented reality store, the toys around them come to life. When the lens is accessed via Snapchat's Lens Carousel, Snapchatters will have the ability to 'swipe up' and buy their favourite toys via the Toys"R"Us Canada website."

Furthering the shopping experience, Toys"R"Us will also launch two additional Snapchat lenses for users to enjoy – a gamified lens that lets Snapchatters collect Geoffrey the Giraffes for a selfie prize, a shareable picture with the lovable mascot, as well as a Marker Tech-powered Lens that lets Geoffrey jump right off the cover of this year's Toys"R"Us Holiday Toy Book.

The Snapcodes that will launch the augmented reality experiences will be found in the Toys"R"Us Canada Holiday Toy Book. The lenses will also be available via the Snapchat Carousel and Snap Ads within the Snapchat application. See the technology in action.

To experience the Toys"R"Us Canada Snapchat Portal Lens, download the Snapchat app for iOS and Android devices. Scan the Snapcode here:

