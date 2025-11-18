TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Équité Association, the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, today released Canada's annual Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles list for 2024. The results reveal a new vehicle, the Toyota RAV4, has taken the top spot, underscoring the ever-evolving tactics of organized crime. Despite a national decline in auto theft, Canadians continue to bear the significant emotional and financial cost, with auto theft losses exceeding $1 billion annually in claims.

No. Make/Model Most Often

Stolen Model

Year # of Vehicles

Insured # of

Thefts Theft Rate /

Frequency

(%) Type 1 Toyota RAV4 2021 554,086 2,080 0.38 % SUV 2 Dodge Ram 1500 Series 2022 521,734 2,018 0.39 % Truck 3 Honda CR-V 2020 516,262 1,911 0.37 % SUV 4 Ford F150 Series 2023 598,353 1,833 0.31 % Truck 5 Honda Civic 2020 683,897 1,797 0.26 % Car 6 Jeep Wrangler 2023 144,345 1,491 1.03 % SUV 7 Chevrolet/GMC

Silverado/Sierra

1500 Series 2006 599,358 1,192 0.20 % Truck 8 Toyota Highlander 2022 127,314 1,141 0.90 % SUV 9 Toyota Tundra 2024 74,298 1,129 1.52 % Truck 10 Lexus RX Series 2023 98,375 1,124 1.14 % SUV

"While we see early positive signs of progress, auto theft remains a national issue that has become a significant funding source for organized crime groups. Despite an overall 19% decrease nationwide, auto theft continues to cost Canadians over $1 billion in losses each year. This means that honest, hardworking Canadians still bear the true emotional and financial burden of this crime," says Terri O'Brien, President & CEO, Équité Association. "On behalf of our members, Équité will continue to collaborate with Public Safety Canada to leverage the momentum from the National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft on this critical Canadian safety issue and champion preventative measures, like mandating the ULC 338 anti-theft standard, to stop these thefts before they start."

Newer model SUVs, particularly those with keyless security vulnerabilities, remain prime targets for sophisticated criminal networks nationally, especially in Quebec and Ontario. The Toyota RAV4 was stolen over 2,000 times across the country in 2024, reflecting its high demand, global serviceability, and high resale value which maximizes criminal profits from illegal domestic and international sales.

"The Toyota RAV4's appearance at the top of the list is a clear sign that organized criminal networks are not slowing down; they are simply shifting their tactics," explains Bryan Gast, National VP, Investigative Services, Équité Association. "We're seeing a shift towards stolen vehicles being re-VINed for sale or disassembled in illegal chop shops and sold for parts. As the cost to buy and maintain vehicles rises, we can expect to see this trend grow. We've seen a 47.5% spike in thefts of high-value ($200K+) luxury vehicles which shows that criminals are focusing on maximizing their payouts as auto theft becomes riskier due to strategic law enforcement and government resourcing."

Équité advocates on behalf of its members for a multi-layered approach to combating auto theft. The next essential step in prevention is for Transport Canada and its U.S. counterpart to mandate the newly proposed harmonized ULC 338 (Vehicle Theft Deterrent Equipment and Systems) standard. Adopting this unified, modern standard will deter thieves, provide clarity for manufacturers and installers, and protect consumers.

For regional lists, visit Équité's website: https://www.equiteassociation.com/top-10-most-stolen-vehicles.

About Équité Association

As the national authority on insurance crime and fraud prevention, Équité Association is a not-for-profit organization supporting Canadian property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Équité combats the insurance crime problem that takes advantage of vulnerable Canadians by deploying advanced analytics, intelligence best practices, and coordinated investigations. Delivering improved service and fraud analytics for vehicle, property, and cargo recovery to its members, Équité collaborates with law enforcement, partners and industry organizations to protect Canadians against exploitation.

