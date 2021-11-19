Toyota Contributes $115,000 to Flood Relief Efforts in British Columbia

Toyota Canada Inc., Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, Toyota Financial Services and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota Inc. make a combined donation of $115,000 to Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - After severe rainfall and floods suddenly impacted the lives of many British Columbians this week, Toyota has announced it is donating $115,000 to Canadian Red Cross to support relief efforts in the affected communities.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI), Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC), Toyota Financial Services (TFS), and Canadian Auto Parts Toyota Inc. (CAPTIN) are making the combined donation to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal.

Through the help of volunteers and staff, Canadian Red Cross is providing emergency support services, this could include lodging, basic needs such as food, and emotional support to people and families who have had to flee their homes in the face of flooding and extreme weather.

"The thoughts of the Toyota family are with the residents of B.C. – including our customers, dealers, employees and communities - as they come together to overcome this disaster," said Larry Hutchinson, President and CEO of TCI. "We feel it's important to support the ongoing efforts of organizations like Canadian Red Cross as they work to provide shelter, essential resources and other support for the people who've been affected by the recent floods."

"The recent flooding in Southern B.C. has had a terrible impact on many of our Team Members, suppliers and neighbours," said CAPTIN President Wes Woods. "As proud members of the Delta community for the past 38 years, we are making this contribution to rapidly support the relief effort."

"At Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, when we saw the devastating floods in British Columbia, we knew we had to support," said TMMC President, Frank Voss. "TMMC has a special connection to B.C., as our manufacturing facilities in Ontario collaborate often with the Toyota manufacturing facility in British Columbia. Our thoughts are with those team members and their friends and families, as well as all residents of the area during this crisis."

"With the Canadian Red Cross' boots on the ground approach, we knew they were a great organization to help the affected communities in B.C. as quickly as possible," said Darren Cooper, President and CEO of Toyota Financial Services. "In times like these, it's important that we work together and lend a helping hand to those in need."



Canadians who are able to contribute are encouraged to make a financial donation to the British Columbia Floods and Extreme Weather Appeal online at https://www.redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than nine million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models for the North American market.

About Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc. (TMMC) manufactures the Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h (and, starting in early 2022, the Lexus NX and NX hybrid) at three manufacturing facilities in Ontario. TMMC is the most awarded auto plant in the Americas and the second most awarded plant globally. It employs approximately 8,500 Canadians, has the capacity to produce more than 500,000 vehicles annually and has been Canada's highest volume automotive manufacturer over the past five years.

About Canadian Auto Parts Toyota Inc.

In 1983, Toyota Motor Corporation incorporated Canadian Autoparts Toyota Inc. (CAPTIN). Located in Delta, British Columbia, it was the first manufacturing investment by the Japanese automotive industry in Canada and the first greenfield plant for Toyota in North America.

About Toyota Financial Services / Toyota Credit Canada Inc.

Toyota Financial Services (TFS) / Toyota Credit Canada Inc. (TCCI) provides retail, leasing and wholesale financial services to Toyota and Lexus dealerships and customers across Canada. TFS is part of the worldwide financial services group, Toyota Financial Services Corporation (TFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan with the Canadian operation headquarters in Markham, Ontario.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.

For further information: Nirali Raval, Corporate Communications, Toyota Canada Inc., [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.toyota.ca

