$100,000 contribution will help grow readiness and recovery to support Canadians before, during and after disasters

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada announced a new partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, contributing $100,000 to support Time to Act, a campaign designed to strengthen the organization's capacity for disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

Building on its longstanding support of Canadian Red Cross emergency appeals, Toyota's contribution to the Time to Act campaign will help ensure communities are supported before, during and after disasters.

With extreme weather events and health emergencies increasing in frequency and intensity across the country, Time to Act provides the resources needed to ensure the Canadian Red Cross is ready to meet current and future community needs. The campaign invests in readiness, response and resilience – from training volunteers, pre-positioning supplies and deploying mobile clinics, to supporting long-term community recovery.

"Through this contribution, Toyota Canada is reinforcing our commitment to being there when Canadians need us most," said Leslie Miller, COO and CFO, Toyota Canada. "We're proud to deepen our work with the Canadian Red Cross, ensuring support not only in times of disaster, but in preparing communities for the challenges ahead."

"We are grateful to Toyota Canada for its generous support that will help people impacted by emergencies," said Amy Avis, Chief of Operations at the Canadian Red Cross. "We are seeing a rise in the number and complexity of events across the country, and the Canadian Red Cross is committed to helping people prepare for, respond to and recovery from adverse events."

The Canadian Red Cross is part of the largest humanitarian network in the world and helps people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, including supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

To learn more about the Canadian Red Cross, please visit redcross.ca

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eleven million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 24 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

