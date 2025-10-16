TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada and SiriusXM Canada today announced that SiriusXM with 360L will make its Toyota debut in the all-new 2026 RAV4. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment system, which provides drivers and their passengers with unparalleled choice, content discovery, and a personalized listening experience.

Toyota Canada introduces SiriusXM with 360L to Toyota Multimedia in all-new 2026 RAV4 (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

SiriusXM with 360L is available as part of the latest-generation Toyota Multimedia system debuting in the RAV4 before rolling out to future models in the Toyota lineup. SiriusXM with 360L adds dozens of additional music channels curated to match every mood, an expansive library of on demand content, and a live sports category that makes it easier to find broadcasts of games and sporting events. Personalized "For You" recommendations and the ability to access related content allow listeners to discover more of the programming they love. Additionally, drivers can create and enjoy custom Artist Stations that can be originated from artists or bands and are continually personalized, and new features from SiriusXM are expected to be delivered by over-the-air updates in the future.

"Toyota's ongoing collaboration with SiriusXM marks another significant step forward in redefining in-car entertainment," said Brian Inouye, chief engineer at Toyota Motor North America. "Together, we are committed to enhancing every journey with a personalized, immersive experience to help our customers stay connected and engaged on the road."

"We are excited for SiriusXM with 360L to make its Toyota debut in the all-new 2026 RAV4," said Sean Gibbons, SiriusXM's Chief Automotive & Broadcast Technology Officer. "Toyota and SiriusXM have enjoyed a long and successful relationship, and Toyota drivers will soon be able to experience even more live and on-demand content from SiriusXM with enhanced personalization and discovery."

SiriusXM is home to hundreds of expertly curated, ad-free music channels across all genres, decades, and moods as well as the must-hear moments in sports, news, entertainment, comedy, and more. From one-of-a-kind channels by some of the world's top musicians to first-listens and exclusive performances from emerging artists and bands, SiriusXM presents the perfect soundtrack for any moment. SiriusXM brings fans closer to their favourite sport by offering an extensive lineup of live pro and college events, plus programming that delivers reactions and analysis from experts and insiders. Subscribers also stay informed and entertained with the latest in news and politics, entertainment, comedy and beyond, with celebrity interviews, iconic hosts, trusted opinions, non-stop laughs, and so much more, available only on SiriusXM.

All Toyota vehicles sold or leased in Canada include a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM.

For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit siriusxm.ca.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over six million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eleven million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 24 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

