SiriusXM Canada launches exclusive holiday channel with Canadian icon Anne Murray

Tune in to Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends, starting November 4

Featuring special guests Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams, Blue Rodeo, Barenaked Ladies, John Legend, and more

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced the launch of a brand-new holiday channel in collaboration with Canadian legend Anne Murray. Subscribers can tune in to Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends from November 4 through December 26 on channel 639 and on the SiriusXM app.

Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends invites listeners to gather, reflect, and celebrate with timeless music and heartfelt stories from one of Canada's most beloved artists. Over her five-decade career, Anne Murray has sold more than 55 million albums worldwide and earned multiple Grammy Awards, JUNO Awards, and numerous other honours. Her distinctive voice has become a hallmark of Canadian holiday celebrations.

This limited-run channel captures the warmth and wonder of the season with a curated selection of Anne's classic festive recordings and seasonal hits, with music from some of her favourite artists, including Celine Dion, Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Bryan Adams, Blue Rodeo, Barenaked Ladies, and John Legend. The channel will also feature an exclusive performance by Chantal Kreviazuk, recorded in the SiriusXM Toronto studios, showcasing a brand-new original holiday song.

In addition, on Friday, November 7 at 6pm EST, listeners can tune in to The Anne Murray Holiday Special, a one-hour program where Anne shares memories behind her most cherished holiday songs and the traditions that continue to inspire her music.

"We are delighted to welcome Canadian icon Anne Murray to our holiday music lineup and share her timeless voice with SiriusXM listeners across North America," said Michelle Mearns, Senior Vice President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Anne's gift for storytelling and her incredible musical legacy creates a celebration of the holidays that feels as warm and genuine as she is."

"This time of year holds so many wonderful memories for me," said Anne Murray. "These songs have been part of my life and my family's celebrations for as long as I can remember. It's a joy to share them, and to celebrate this wonderful time with SiriusXM listeners across the country."

For more information on SiriusXM Canada's holiday channel lineup, including Holidays with Anne Murray & Friends and more, visit siriusxm.ca/holidays2025.

Eligible customers can get their first three months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Click here to sign up and experience all that SiriusXM has to offer. See Offer Details.

About Anne Murray

Anne Murray is a Canadian music icon whose signature voice and time-honoured music have defined a career spanning over five decades. A trailblazer in pop, country, and adult contemporary music, her catalogue globally has surpassed 1 billion streams (and counting), and she has sold over 55 million albums worldwide, paving the way for artists such as Céline Dion, Shania Twain, kd lang, Alanis Morissette, and Sarah McLachlan. Her music continues to resonate across generations, marking life's most meaningful moments. Murray's influence is undeniable, she was the first Canadian female solo artist to reach No.1 on the U.S. charts, the first Canadian female to earn a Gold record for "Snowbird" (1970) and the first woman to win 'Album of the Year' at the Country Music Awards in Nashville for A Little Good News. During her illustrious career, Murray received four Grammys, a record-breaking 26 JUNOS (and still holds the title of most awarded artist in JUNOS history), newly honoured with JUNO Lifetime Achievement Award, three American Music Awards, three Country Music Association Awards, and three Canadian Country Music Association Awards. She is a Companion of the Order of Canada -- the highest honour that can be awarded to a Canadian civilian -- and in 2007, Canada Post issued a limited-edition Anne Murray Stamp. She has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Canadian Broadcast Hall of Fame, and the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award from the American Songwriters Hall of Fame. Murray has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and Nashville's Walkway of Stars. Musically and philanthropically, Anne Murray continues to be an industry ground breaker, cementing her legacy as one of Canada's most celebrated and influential artists.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X, on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]