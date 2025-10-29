SiriusXM Canada names Vernon, BC as the 2025 Music Town and awards exclusive live concert from The Beaches

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced Vernon, British Columbia, as the winner of the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town program, bringing JUNO Award-winning Canadian band The Beaches to their backyard for a once-in-lifetime concert.

"Vernon is a community that thrives on connection, creativity, and celebration," said Victor Cumming, City of Vernon Mayor. "Being named the 2025 SiriusXM Music Town is a testament to our passion and spirit. We're excited to welcome The Beaches to our city and look forward to this unforgettable music experience."

The winning community was selected for its compelling nomination stories, strong social rallying, and unwavering local spirit. Thousands of votes were cast for the top eight finalist towns, as residents, fans, and community leaders came together to make their voices heard.

"We're inspired by the incredible pride and passion shown by communities across Canada for this year's SiriusXM Music Town program," said Rob Keen, Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing & CCD, SiriusXM Canada. "For two decades, we've proudly championed Canadian music and homegrown talent, and this program truly embodies that spirit. SiriusXM Music Town is all about bringing people together through the power of live music, and we can't wait to join The Beaches in bringing that experience to Vernon."

"We're so excited to perform for some of Canada's biggest music fans," said Jordan Miller, lead singer of The Beaches. "Big thanks to SiriusXM for bringing us to Vernon, and we can't wait to play for you!"

About Vernon, British Columbia

Nestled in the Okanagan region of British Columbia, Vernon is a natural haven surrounded by hills, forests and lakes, offering year-round outdoor activities from snowboarding to hiking and mountain biking. Vernon shone with community pride, receiving more than a hundred nominations. The community rallied together on social media to show their love of music and share why The Beaches would feel right at home surrounded by their fans -- and many beaches.

SiriusXM Canada, Live Nation and the town of Vernon are gearing up to host this incredible live concert by The Beaches, with venue and ticket details to be announced soon.

SiriusXM Music Town is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its North American-wide reach and significant financial contributions of over $200M in Canadian Content Development contributions.

SiriusXM Music Town is a national program that spotlights remarkable local stories and celebrates homegrown music by bringing a top Canadian act to a town not typically on the concert circuit.

To learn more about SiriusXM Music Town, visit siriusxm.ca/musictown . Follow SiriusXM Canada's Facebook , X , YouTube and Instagram channels for more entertainment content.

About The Beaches

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together, sisters Jordan and Kylie Miller with closest friends Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman-McDaniel enter a new era. Their Juno Award-winning album Blame My Ex turned heartbreak into self-discovery, with lead single "Blame Brett" amassing 140 million streams across all platforms and fueling a sold-out world tour, from Toronto's Budweiser Stage to Brooklyn, LA, Vancouver, and London. Now, No Hard Feelings delivers bold anthems, witty lyricism, and unapologetic grunge, set to solidify The Beaches as a driving force in alt-rock today.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook , on X , on Instagram and on YouTube .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

