SiriusXM Canada rings in the holiday season with extensive collection of festive channels

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced the return of its beloved holiday music lineup with 23 seasonal channels including a variety of SiriusXM staples such as Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio, Hallmark Radio, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio, Mannheim Steamroller Channel and more. The holiday season officially kicks off today on SiriusXM with many channels live now in-car and streaming on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM's long-awaited holiday lineup delivers nonstop cheer to listeners all season long with an extensive selection of festive music including traditional holiday favourites, classic Christmas carols and Hanukkah tunes, alongside genre-specific channels for any mood such as holiday pop, country Christmas, seasonal soul and more.

SiriusXM's Holiday Channel Line-Up

Christmas Spirit: Christmas music and family holiday favourites from contemporary Christian artists heard on SiriusXM's The Message. Here, the reason for the season is not just remembered, He is celebrated in song! Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26 and on channel 65 from December 3 through December 26.

Cool Jazz Christmas: Elevate the season with a jazzy holiday soundtrack that is everything you need for a cool yule! Pour the eggnog and let the festivities begin with Christmas classics from some of the greatest contemporary and smooth jazz instrumentalists including Dave Koz, David Benoit, Jonathan Butler and Boney James, plus a sprinkling of some of the smoothest vocals of the season from the likes of Diana Krall, Laufey, Anita Baker, Take 6 and Natalie Cole. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Country Christmas: Country stars spanning many generations come together with both traditional and contemporary holiday songs. Hear music from artists including George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26 and on channel 65 from December 3 through December 26.

Hallmark Radio: Hallmark Radio is back for the holidays featuring timeless Christmas music and carols that celebrate the joy of the season. Hear the songs you love including new music from this year's Hallmark original movies and series. Hallmark Radio is the perfect way to embrace the wonder of the season with loved ones near & far. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 105 from November 4 through December 26.

Holiday Instrumentals: String, piano and orchestral versions of seasonal favourites designed to set the holiday mood. No vocals…just instruments playing holiday hits so you can sing along. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Holiday Pops: Celebrate the season with timeless Christmas carols and holiday favourites, featuring the genius of composers like Tchaikovsky and Handel, alongside performances from world-renowned ensembles such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, King's College Choir and the Boston Pops. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26 and on channel 78 from December 24 through December 25.

Holiday Traditions: Traditional holiday favourites by treasured artists that span the decades, along with some instrumental versions perfect for singing along! Available on the SiriusXM app year-round and on channel 71 from November 4 through December 26.

Holidays with Anne Murray and Friends: Anne Murray brings her iconic voice and warm storytelling to the holidays with festive music and cherished carols. Hear beloved favourites alongside her classic holiday recordings as she shares memories that celebrate the spirit of the season. From heartwarming traditions to unforgettable songs, this channel is the perfect way to enjoy the wonder of the holidays with family and friends. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Holly: Merry and bright holiday hits featuring songs by Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Dean Martin, Kelly Clarkson, Pentatonix, Josh Groban, John Legend, Brenda Lee, Train, Gwen Stefani and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through January 7 and on channel 79 from November 4 through December 26.

Jingle Jamz: Jingle Jamz features a mix of R&B and Hip-Hop artists from the 90's to now, singing and rapping about the holidays. 'Tis the season to be jammin' with artists like Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, John Legend and more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Jimmy Fallon's Holiday Seasoning Radio: Jimmy Fallon spreads holiday cheer with his favourite festive songs, hilarious stories, heartfelt fan dedications, and appearances from his famous friends. Hear a joyful mix of timeless classics, modern hits, and a few surprises, all delivered with Jimmy's signature humour. The channel spans every era and genre, including music from Jimmy's Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning, plus artists like Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Bing Crosby, the Jonas Brothers, Nat King Cole, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton and so many more! Available on the SiriusXM app and on channel 15 from November 4 through December 26.

Jolly Christmas: Upbeat, energetic holiday hits from The Chipmunks and Gene Autry to Mariah Carey and Jose Feliciano. Feel-good, singing along, bringing smiles to the season. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Kids Christmas: The soundtrack for the most magical time of year! Welcome the holiday season with songs the whole family will love. From holiday classics to today's most jingle-jangling tunes: It's all here on Kid's Christmas! Rudolph, Santa Claus, and Frosty the Snowman take over the airwaves to delight both kids and kids-at-heart all season long. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Mannheim Steamroller Channel: Celebrate the holidays with Chip Davis of Mannheim Steamroller featuring their signature blend of symphonic, new age and rock inspired Christmas music. Explore more than four decades of their majestic sounds plus Chip's groundbreaking Fresh Aire music. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Navidad: Festive Latin holiday sounds, including music from Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan, José Feliciano, El Gran Combo, Marco Antonio Solís and Fania All-Stars. Available on the SiriusXM app and channel 626 November 4 through January 8.

New Year's Nation: It's a non-stop party with New Year's Nation! Your ultimate upbeat multi-format mix featuring the year's biggest now to next hits to ring in the new year! Available on channel 79 from December 27 through January 1.

Noël Incontournable: Hear francophone Christmas classics and contemporary holiday hits from the 60s to today with music from Ginette Reno, Bruno Pelletier and Laurence Nerbonne. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Radio Hanukkah: Extensive collection of Hanukkah-themed music, including contemporary, traditional and children's selections as well as daily reflections and prayers related to the holiday. Available on the SiriusXM app December 14 through December 22.

Real Jazz Holiday: Bop and swing under the mistletoe with some of the most memorable Christmas classics that make for a "real" jazz holiday! Hear jazz masters like Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and the Count Basie Orchestra to today's stars like Wynton Marsalis, Samara Joy and Christian McBride. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Rockin' Xmas: Get on Santa's naughty list with Christmas songs that rock! Hear memorable holiday hits from AC/DC, Paul McCartney, Bon Jovi, U2, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, Eagles, Blink-182 and more. Trim your tree and fill your stockings and ears with seasonal Classic Rock, Punk Rock, Hard Rock, Alternative Rock, Hair Metal and Blues Rock. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Sleep Christmas: Drift off to meditative versions of classic Christmas melodies and stay well-rested throughout the holidays with Sleep Christmas. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

Smokey's Holiday Soul Town: Celebrate the season with Smokey Robinson as he plays soulful holiday favourites from the 60s and 70s. From standards by Nat King Cole and Eartha Kitt to classics from Stevie Wonder and The Supremes - you'll hear them all in Smokey's Holiday Soul Town! Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26 and on channel 74 from December 3 through December 26.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Radio: 'Tis the season to rock with Trans-Siberian Orchestra! Dive into the realm where rock pushes classical boundaries, holiday classics fuse with powerful electric guitars and a diverse array of vocalists come together to create storytelling like no other. Hear the band's iconic Christmas discography, exclusive concert recordings and original shows hosted by band members and much more. Available on the SiriusXM app November 4 through December 26.

