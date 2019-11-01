Toyota Canada Inc. continues to build on its annual electrified vehicle sales record

Electrified vehicle sales up 56% for new October record

RAV4 surpasses annual record with 55,821 units sold

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) continues to build on its annual electrified vehicle sales record with 3,498 units sold, up 56% in October compared to the same period last year.

Led by sales of the made-in-Canada RAV4, TCI in September surpassed its previous annual electrified vehicles sales record set in 2018 a full quarter before the end of the year. Year-to-date sales of hybrids (30,118 units sold, up 49%) continues its strong push in October led by the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid (918 units sold, up 368.4%) and the RAV4 hybrid (1,574 units sold, up 95.5%).

RAV4 gas and hybrid sales combined to set an annual record (55,821 units sold, up 19.7%) with 6,348 units sold, up 13.2% for the month. The previous annual record was set in 2018 with 55,385 units sold.

TCI reported overall sales of 20,792 vehicles during the month, down 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

TCI's Toyota Division reported sales of 18,247 in October, down 2.7% while the Lexus luxury division reported sales of 2,545 units, down 12.7%.

Additional October Highlights

Prius (includes Prius Prime) sales of 1,133 units, up 232.3% (new October record)

Prius Prime sales of 918 units, up 368.4% (new October record)

RAV4 sales of 6,348 units, up 13.2% (new October record)

RAV4 hybrid sales of 1,574 units, up 95.5% (new October record)

Highlander sales of 1,366 units, up 0.7% (new October record)

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over eight million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

