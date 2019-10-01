Toyota Canada Inc. Breaks Annual Hybrid Electric Vehicles Sales Record With 3 Months Left In The Year

Electrified vehicle sales up 46.8% for new September record

Lexus sales up 21% for new September record

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) surpassed its annual hybrid electric vehicles sales record with three months of sales yet to come.

Led by the growth in sales of the Prius Prime plug-In hybrid electric vehicle (769 units sold, up 190.2%) and the made-in-Canada RAV4 Hybrid (1,360 units sold, up 88.9%), both achieving September records, TCI sold 2,948 hybrid electric vehicles in September and year-to-date sales of hybrids (26,620 units sold, up 48.2%) have already eclipsed the previous annual record (23,909 sold in 2018).

TCI reported overall sales of 19,500 vehicles during the month, down 3.4% compared to the same period last year.

Lexus truck sales (2,048 units sold, up 25.8% for a new September record), helped overall Lexus vehicle sales (2,601 units sold, up 21%) set a new September record. TCI's Toyota Division reported sales of 16,899 in September, down 6.3%.

Additional September Highlights

Toyota RAV4 sales of 5,785 units, up 8.8% (new September record)

Toyota Sienna sales of 1,118 units, up 30.2%

Lexus NX sales of 875 units, up 38.9% (new September record)

Lexus ES sales of 219 units, up 19.7%

Lexus IS sales of 282 units, up 5.2%

Please click here to view full TCI September sales results.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over eight million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is located in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Toronto and Vancouver. Toyota operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than eight million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350 and RX 450h hybrid. Recent investments at its facilities in Ontario will allow for increased production of the top-selling Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid models.

