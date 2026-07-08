Toyota Canada and its dealers renew Food Banks Canada partnership with an additional $300,000 donation and a new campaign

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Toyota Canada and its dealers have announced a $300,000 donation to Food Banks Canada through Toyota Cars For Good™, renewing the program's national partnership and reinforcing the company's ongoing support for food security in communities across the country.

Now in its second year, this partnership has already helped provide more than one million meals to people in Canada.

Cars For Good x Food Banks Canada

"Through Toyota Cars For Good™, our dealers across Canada are helping turn everyday business into meaningful impact," said Steve Pilkey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toyota Canada. "We're proud to work in partnership with Food Banks Canada to help more people in Canada access the food they need to pursue their potential and purpose."

Alongside the renewed funding, Toyota Cars For Good™ has just launched a new national campaign to raise awareness about food security and the role access to a healthy meal can play in helping people in Canada pursue the moments that matter most.

The 2026 campaign launches with two new creative spots: "Hat Trick," which focuses on how food fuels potential, and "Jazz Night," which focuses on how food fuels purpose.

Watch campaign videos here:

"Hat Trick" – Food Fuels Potential

"Jazz Night" – Food Fuels Purpose

A portion of every new Toyota vehicle sale in Canada helps move the Toyota Cars For Good™ program forward.

"We're grateful to Toyota Canada for their continued commitment to helping address food insecurity across the country. Through the Cars for Good campaign, Toyota is not only providing meaningful support, but also engaging their dealer network and customers in raising awareness and inspiring action," shared Kirstin Beardsley, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "As the need for food banks continues to grow, partnerships like this help strengthen our ability to support people and families across the country."

Toyota Canada and its dealers have a long-standing history of supporting food security initiatives nationwide, contributing over $1 million to local food banks in 2020, and continuing their support since that time. Together with Food Banks Canada, Toyota and its dealers remain committed to working towards a Canada where no one goes hungry.

To learn more about Toyota Cars For Good™, visit: https://www.toyota.ca/en/discover/cars-for-good

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity.

Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who – this year – made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report.

Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1.2 billion in food supports and over $292 million in funding to help strengthen the food bank network to meet demand and improve access where it's needed most--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes.

Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

About Toyota Canada

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over 7 million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability, and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 35 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

SOURCE Toyota Canada Inc.