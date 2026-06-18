Toyota Canada highlights its growing electrified lineup at Unplug & Drive Event

Toyota Canada's Unplug and Drive event took place from June 2 to 5 in Quebec – Canada's number one market for Toyota ZEV sales, accounting for more than one-third of Toyota BEV and PHEV vehicles sold in the country so far in 2026. This endorsement from Quebec drivers has contributed to Toyota Canada's strong electrified vehicle sales so far this year. To date, Toyota hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models have accounted for 64 percent of the brand's total sales in Canada.

"Our strategy has always been to offer Canadians the right products, at the right time," said Steve Pilkey, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Toyota Canada Inc. "When it comes to electrification, our multi-pathway approach provides our customers with the power of choice. This has allowed us to put more than 660,000 electrified Toyota vehicles on the road in Canada to date. And by the end of this year, Canadians will be able to choose from 21 electrified Toyota models – including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 4 battery-electric options – to satisfy a variety of needs and lifestyles, backed by Toyota's reputation for quality, reliability and safety."

Toyota has been a pioneer and industry leader in vehicle electrification and technology over the past three decades. The experimental all-electric RAV4 EV in 1996 paved the way for the introduction of Toyota's first hybrid electric vehicle - the Toyota Prius - in 1997, and first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle – the Prius PHV – in 2012. The plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime was later introduced in 2021, while the debut of Toyota's first global battery-electric vehicle - the bZ4X - came in 2023. To date, Toyota has sold more than 35 million electrified vehicles globally and remains the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

To demonstrate the diversity of Toyota's zero emission vehicle lineup, journalists at the Unplug and Drive event put five models to the test – ranging from urban-savvy sedans and compact crossovers to adventure-ready SUVs:

The 2026 Toyota C-HR is an all-new, sporty BEV featuring bold design, fun-to-drive performance, and surprising spaciousness and versatility. As Toyota's new, entry-level BEV, Canadians can choose from three value-packed grades, with a starting MSRP of $44,900. In Canada, the C-HR is available as a front-wheel-drive model to maximize range - offering up to 496 km, or all-wheel-drive options that emphasize power with up to 338 net horsepower.

The 2026 Toyota bZ – Toyota's core compact electric SUV – offers Canadians a balance of space, design, and all-wheel-drive performance. This refreshed model features a new name, updated design, up to 50% more power, 25% more range with up to 486 km, and faster charging times. Canadians can choose from three grades with a starting MSRP of $45,990.

The 2026 Toyota bZ Woodland is Toyota's all-new rugged electric SUV for Canadians seeking adventure. Its standard all-wheel drive BEV powertrain offers up to 452 km of range and 375 horsepower - complemented by generous cargo capacity, 3,500-pound towing rating, and high ground clearance, giving it the ultimate capability. Canadians can choose from two grades, with a starting MSRP of $59,900.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid headlines the latest generation of Canada's best-selling passenger vehicle. The RAV4 PHEV features Toyota's 6th generation plug-in hybrid powertrain – which recently earned AJAC's 2026 Best Green Innovation Award - delivering 324 horsepower and 30% more all-electric range of up to 89 km. For 2026, Toyota expands the options with four PHEV grades, with a starting MSRP of $48,750 – including the first-ever RAV4 GR SPORT developed in partnership with Toyota GAZOO Racing.

The 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Nightshade introduces bold styling that is immediately recognizable, featuring 19-inch black-finished alloy wheels, black accents, and other styling cues inside and out. The Prius PHEV delivers impressive all-electric driving range of up to 72 km and incredible combined hybrid fuel efficiency of 4.5 L/100km. For 2026, Canadians can choose from four sporty PHEV grades, starting at $40,050.

Attendees also got a close-up look at the all-new, all-electric 2027 Toyota Highlander - Toyota's first three-row electric SUV and the first mass-market Toyota BEV to be assembled in North America. The Highlander's impressive powertrain will be offered in both FWD and AWD and will deliver up to 511 km of range – complimenting the vehicle's new, head-turning design and versatile, spacious, and advanced interior. Canadians will be able to choose from several grades when it arrives at Toyota Dealers across the country later this year.

For more information on Toyota's electrification strategy – as well as complete and up to date details and specifications on Toyota's hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric models – visit www.toyota.ca/electrified.

About Toyota Canada Inc.

Toyota Canada Inc. (TCI) is the exclusive Canadian distributor of Toyota and Lexus vehicles. Toyota has sold over 7 million vehicles in Canada through a national network of 287 Toyota and Lexus dealerships. Toyota is dedicated to bringing safety, quality, dependability and reliability to the vehicles Canadians drive and the service they receive. TCI's head office is in Toronto, with regional offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Halifax, and parts distribution centres in Clarington and Vancouver. Toyota also operates two manufacturing facilities in Canada. Having produced more than 11 million vehicles, popular Canadian models built at these facilities include Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX and RX hybrid, as well as Lexus NX and NX hybrid. The company has sold more than 35 million electrified vehicles worldwide and is the number one seller of electrified vehicles in Canada.

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