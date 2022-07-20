Town of Gibsons receives funding to renovate park space in downtown Gibsons

The Government of Canada recognizes that many well-loved spaces have laid dormant while Canadians have taken precautions to stay safe. Upgrading existing community infrastructure and building new public assets will help Canadian cities and towns provide better access to recreational programs and facilities while boosting their economic vitality.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), announced an investment of $138,000 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for the Town of Gibsons.

This funding will allow the Town of Gibsons to refresh public park space at the Five Corners intersection in downtown Gibsons, B.C. Project activities include building accessible public washrooms, installing bike racks, creating more seating and tables, and landscaping with new turf and plants. The renovated park will provide residents and visitors with a safe, multi-purpose space to gather, encouraging community engagement and improving wellness.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. It is providing $500 million over two years for Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure. The Government of Canada is committed to rejuvenating public spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

"The Government of Canada is supporting economic development in communities across British Columbia. We have helped put small-and medium-sized businesses on the road to recovery. Now it's time to invest in the shared public spaces that will safely bring people together and help communities thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Community infrastructure provides residents and visitors with a place to gather and connect. This funding will renew the public park space at the Five Corners intersection in downtown Gibsons, creating a greener and more accessible space that everyone can enjoy. Working with our provincial and local partners, the federal government will continue to make investments like this that build the strong and inclusive communities of the future."

- Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"Pioneer Park is a central feature of Gibsons Landing, so we are thrilled to be the recipients of this funding. The planned accessible washrooms will be greatly appreciated by our community and its visitors, while the increased seating spaces will enable more people to enjoy this popular gathering spot."

- Bill Beamish, Mayor, Town of Gibsons

CCRF funding supports two major streams of activity so that communities can:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines, and/or



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

