SURREY, BC, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Across British Columbia, Black entrepreneurs and small business owners are accelerating innovation, creating prosperity, and shaping our future.

The Government of Canada is investing $3.8 million in British Columbia through the Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund to expand services for Black-led businesses so they can grow and succeed.

Two people smiling. Text reads, “Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund” (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced that the Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund investment of $3.8 million will be delivered by PacifiCan in British Columbia and will fund services such as business acceleration, financial planning, and business development and advisory services.

These services will help Black entrepreneurs and business owners grow their businesses, access new opportunities, and power communities across B.C.

Supporting Canadian businesses in every community is how we will build Canada strong. The Government of Canada is committed to reducing barriers for Black Canadian entrepreneurs and helping them prosper.

To learn more about the Black Entrepreneurship Program, visit Black Entrepreneurship Program Ecosystem Fund in British Columbia.

Quotes

"Small businesses power communities across British Columbia, and the growing number of Black-owned businesses makes our economy – and our province – stronger than ever. By investing in the bold ideas and innovative spirit of Black entrepreneurs and business leaders, we are enriching communities, creating jobs, and inspiring young Canadians."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The strength of Canada's economy comes from the talent and tenacity of our people. When Black entrepreneurs can access capital, mentorship and reliable data, they turn ideas into jobs and improve community prosperity. This $189 million investment to renew the Black Entrepreneurship Program will help more Black entrepreneurs start up, scale up and build a stronger economy for all Canadians."

-The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick Facts

Renewed in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Black Entrepreneurship Program (BEP) was allocated an additional investment of up to $189 million over five years, from 2025-2030, which includes: up to $105.4 million allocated to the RDAs to deliver the BEP National Ecosystem Fund across Canada, and up to $7.5 million allocated for the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, for research to improve the quality and availability of data on the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem in Canada; and up to $67 million allocated for the Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund to provide loans of up to $250,000, in collaboration with the Business Development Bank of Canada, to Black business owners and entrepreneurs across the country.

The Ecosystem Fund is a core component of BEP. It strengthens the Black entrepreneurship ecosystem by enabling Black-led not-for-profit organizations to provide incubator and accelerator programs, mentorship, financial planning, and business development support, helping Black entrepreneurs grow and succeed.

Since launching in 2021, BEP has made a tangible difference in supporting Black business owners across the country, providing ecosystem support to over 24,000 businesses and approving more than 800 loans totalling $70.6 million.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]