SURREY, BC, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canada is making generational investments to rebuild and modernize our national defence capabilities, advance economic resilience, and grow and safeguard the prosperity of Canadians for decades to come. As part of this effort, the Government of Canada is ensuring that Canadian businesses have the tools, technologies and opportunities needed to meet the security needs of tomorrow.

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced that PacifiCan will invest $63.1 million through the Regional Defence Investment Initiative (RDII) to help B.C.'s small- and medium-sized businesses grow by integrating into domestic and international defence supply chains, building their capacity, and helping them continue to innovate. This includes investment in businesses whose products and services are dual use and who plan to supply the defence sector; it also includes investments in not-for-profit organizations who work with businesses.

The RDII is a $357.7 million, three-year national initiative delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies, including PacifiCan. A strong defence industry is key to Canada's national sovereignty and security as well as its economic resilience and long-term prosperity. By investing in our small- and medium-sized businesses, we boost our ability to Buy Canadian and help our companies access global market opportunities.

The RDII will launch in B.C. in early 2026. To learn more, visit Regional Defence Investment Initiative in British Columbia.

Quotes

"By investing in B.C. businesses, we are building a strong defence sector – one that not only protects Canada, but also supplies Canada, powering good jobs and innovation across our province while building one strong Canadian economy."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick Facts

The Regional Defence Investment Initiative accelerates the integration of Canadian businesses into domestic and international defence supply chains by increasing their industrial and innovation capacity.

The Regional Defence Investment Initiative is one of several investments that will be part of Canada's forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy.

As announced in Budget 2025, the Government of Canada has already put into action initial investments to support Canada's defence industrial base by allocating $6.6 billion over five years on a cash basis, starting in 2025-26 under the forthcoming Defence Industrial Strategy.

These initial investments will drive research and innovation, strengthen domestic supply chains, grow critical resource stockpiles, and improve access to funds for Canadian small- and medium-sized defence businesses.

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]