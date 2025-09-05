The Regional Tariff Response Initiative will be delivered by PacifiCan in British Columbia to help B.C. businesses respond, adapt, and continue to compete

SURREY, BC, Sept. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian businesses face economic uncertainty as tariffs disrupt international export markets and global supply chains. In this moment of volatility, Canada is standing firm — defending its industries, building new pathways for growth, and investing in long-term strength.

Maple leaf graphic. Text reads: Regional Tariff Response Initiative (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), announced that PacifiCan will deliver the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) in British Columbia to help B.C. small- and medium-sized businesses affected by tariffs improve productivity, expand and diversify export markets, optimize supply chains, and boost domestic trade within Canada.

On September 5, 2025, the Government of Canada announced it was more than doubling the RTRI national investment from $450 million to $1 billion over three years. This investment in small- and medium-sized businesses will help them respond to trade shocks, adapt to new realities, and build for the future. Delivered through Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), the initiative supports the growth of small- and medium-sized businesses most vulnerable to trade volatility.

Businesses and organizations in British Columbia will be able to access information about the Regional Tariff Response Initiative on PacifiCan's website. Program details and an online application will be available on September 15, 2025.

Quotes

"British Columbians have the determination, talent and ambition to thrive at home and in markets around the world. With this investment, PacifiCan is empowering local businesses to find new pathways for growth and contribute to one Canadian economy – building prosperity here in B.C. and across the country."

-The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has a comprehensive plan to fight back against U.S. tariffs, while supporting Canada's interests, industries, and workers.

has a comprehensive plan to fight back against U.S. tariffs, while supporting interests, industries, and workers. The Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) invests in small- and medium-sized businesses affected by tariffs, helping them adapt to new realities, open doors to new markets, boost productivity, reduce costs, and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The RTRI is part of a broad set of tariff support measures, including the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility, the Business Development Bank of Canada's Pivot to Grow initiative, and support for the steel sector through the Strategic Response Fund. Together, these efforts are a commitment to reinforcing Canada's industrial strength and defending good jobs across the country.

Pivot to Grow initiative, and support for the steel sector through the Strategic Response Fund. Together, these efforts are a commitment to reinforcing industrial strength and defending good jobs across the country. On July 16, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced a suite of measures to support the domestic steel industry, including up to $150 million in targeted support through the RTRI for businesses in the steel sector. These investments are part of a broader package that also included enhancements to the Strategic Response Fund, Labour Market Development Agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility.

, the Government of announced a suite of measures to support the domestic steel industry, including up to in targeted support through the RTRI for businesses in the steel sector. These investments are part of a broader package that also included enhancements to the Strategic Response Fund, Labour Market Development Agreements, and the Large Enterprise Tariff Loan Facility. PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating good jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout our province.

Associated links

Stay Connected:

Follow PacifiCan on X and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Lynsey Brothers, Communications Manager, PacifiCan, [email protected]