MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Eighteen universities in Quebec have come together to offer six free webinars leading up to the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, starting November 30. Organized by the Réseau universitaire québécois en développement durable (RUQDD), this series will bring together expertise from across the academic community in Quebec and highlight the importance of working together to tackle climate change.

Through this series, RUQDD member universities aim to highlight research and solutions related to the climate crisis that are being explored and developed in Quebec.

Distinguished researchers in climate justice, green economy, eco-fiscal policies, and sustainable cities will discuss the most recent and conclusive knowledge in their respective fields. Open to all Quebecers, the webinars will be hosted by Magali Simard-Galdes, opera singer and Radio-Canada columnist with a Master's in Sustainability Management.

This initiative is linked to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #13, which invites everyone to take immediate action s to address climate change and its impact.

Note that this project received financial support from the government of Québec through its call for projects "Mobilization of Quebec Society for the Dubai Climate Conference" This call for projects is part of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, one of whose measures aims at strengthening and expanding Quebec's strategic partnerships in the fight against climate change on both the national and international stages.

"The government of Québec is proud to support this initiative, which will contribute to the acquisition of knowledge and understanding of the issues at stake in the climate crisis, while raising public awareness about best practices to address them. By bringing together the recognized expertise of our academic community, we are also highlighting the research and solutions developed here in Québec to meet the climate challenge that lies ahead." - Benoit Charette, Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife, and Parks, and Minister responsible for the Laurentides region.

To register and consult the program: www.unis-climat.teluq.ca .

Schedule

Starting on October 18 through November 22, the webinars will be broadcast live on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Two of the webinars will be recorded in front of a live audience in Montreal.

October 18, 2023 (online) Everything you need to know about COP28 October 25, 2023 (online and at the Maison du DD) COP28: Climate justice, gender equality, and health November 1, 2023 (online) Forests, oceans, and climate change November 8, 2023 (online) Climate, water, and agri-food systems November 15, 2023 (online) COP28: Energy transition, green economy, and eco-fiscal policy November 22, 2023 (online and at ÉTS) COP28: How cities can make a difference for tomorrow

Participating universities:

Bishop's University

Concordia University

École de technologie supérieure

École nationale d'administration publique

HEC Montréal

Institut national de la recherche scientifique

McGill University

Polytechnique Montréal

Université de Montréal

Université de Sherbrooke

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Université du Québec à Chicoutimi

Université du Québec à Montréal

Université du Québec à Rimouski

Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières

Université du Québec en Outaouais

Université Laval

Université TÉLUQ

