MONTREAL, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - HEC Montréal, in partnership with SAP Canada, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and Université de Sherbrooke (UdeS), is launching an innovative project to eventually help Canadian companies harness artificial intelligence to make data learning and interpretation more intuitive and optimize real-time decision-making. The results of this research will also help reduce the costs associated with common data visualization errors.

At the heart of this initiative is the Business Builders learning platform, developed by the ERPsim Lab team at HEC Montréal in collaboration with SAP Canada. This game-based tool, which is available free of charge to university and college students, will integrate new research developments to enable users to acquire advanced data visualization skills more quickly and independently.

Led by Pierre-Majorique Léger, Full Professor, Department of Information Technologies and Director of the ERPsim Lab at HEC Montréal, this three-year research project is part of the Alliance program of the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Making data analysis and visualization more intuitive

"In a world where companies rely massively on data to guide their decisions, the ability to interpret and visualize information effectively is essential," stresses Olivier Caya, Full Professor of Information Systems at the School of Management, Université de Sherbrooke.

Yet many still struggle to fully exploit advanced analytical tools. This project aims to bridge this gap—initially with future managers—using Business Builders, a data visualization learning platform. Researchers will use the data it generates from user exercises to better understand how users behave when analyzing and visualizing data on the SAP Analytics Cloud interface.

By studying users' behavioral patterns, the researchers will identify common errors and design predictive algorithms capable of detecting and correcting inappropriate use of data visualization.

"By improving the understanding and use of data, we will help companies avoid costly mistakes," explains Théophile Demazure, Assistant Professor, Department of Information Technologies at HEC Montréal.

"By analyzing user habits, we will develop tools capable of anticipating and correcting these errors in real time, while testing new pedagogical approaches to make learning about data more intuitive," adds Patrick Charland, Full Professor of Science and Technology Didactics at UQAM.

A strategic partnership with SAP Canada

SAP, the world leader in enterprise applications and business intelligence, is actively involved in this project, while providing financial and technological support, including access to SAP Analytics Cloud.

"SAP Canada is committed to cultivating the next generation of talent by integrating cutting-edge business solutions into the learning environment. Through our university partnerships, we bridge the gap between academia and business, equipping students with the skills they need to bring tangible benefits to businesses and organizations in Canada and around the world," says Cindy Fagen, General Manager, SAP Labs Canada.

The results of this research will be published in scientific journals and integrated into academic and professional training courses, thus promoting the adoption of best practices in data management.

About HEC Montréal

An internationally renowned French-language university, HEC Montréal is open to the world and firmly rooted in the Quebec community. Since 1907, it has been training leaders in all areas of management, who contribute responsibly to the success of organizations and the sustainable transition of society. Its community includes nearly 14,000 students from 146 countries, over 300 faculty members and more than 110,000 graduates, who make their mark here and around the world. The School offers nearly 150 programs at all undergraduate and graduate levels and welcomes more than 9,000 managers and executives every year.

About the HEC Montréal ERPsim Lab

The ERPsim Lab develops innovative teaching solutions by transforming business software into dynamic learning platforms. Faculty members who use the ERPsim Lab's simulations for teaching or research benefit from these platforms, thus creating the ideal setting for introducing the concepts and challenges of integrated business processes, data analytics, corporate information management, and more into the classroom. The gamified experience leads to increased student motivation toward learning concepts through play (serious gaming approach), heightened engagement in the form of participation and discussions, higher satisfaction, and a change in attitude toward complex business concepts.

About SAP Canada

As the world leader in enterprise applications and business intelligence, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, human resources, supply chain and customer experience. SAP Canada employs over 3,250 people in six locations: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Waterloo, Ottawa and Montréal. We support more than 7,000 customers and are home to the fourth-largest SAP lab, driving innovation across all our product lines.

About UQAM

The Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) is a French-language public university with an international reputation. The originality and distinctive features of its programs, its cutting-edge research, often focused on social concerns, and its creative innovations have contributed to building its reputation over the past 56 years. Dynamic and innovative, UQAM offers more than 365 programs, nearly half of which are at the graduate and postgraduate levels, in the fields of management sciences, arts, communication, political science and law, sciences, education sciences, health sciences, and humanities. Fully contributing to the social, economic, and cultural progress of society, UQAM has trained more than 310,000 graduates working in diverse fields.

About Université de Sherbrooke

Renowned for its innovative spirit, its synergy with organizations and its research activities that meet the needs of society, the Université de Sherbrooke is a leading partner of senior and regional governments in fostering social, cultural and economic development. It also stands out for the strong growth of its research activities in recent years, its successes in technology transfer, and its initiatives in entrepreneurship and open innovation in collaboration with industry and society.

About NSERC Alliance

NSERC Alliance grants support university researchers in collaboration with industry partners to carry out projects that generate new knowledge and accelerate the application of research results in Canada.

