TournamentCaddie Powered by Golf Town Provides Online Tools for Canadian Golf Event Organizers

Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians tee it up and help fundraise over $500 million to benefit charities of all sizes at over 35,000 events at clubs across the country. TournamentCaddie powered by Golf Town is a web-based software solution in the Canadian market that automates traditionally labour-intensive activities associated with conducting a golf event, easing the process for organizers.

The service is now available at tournaments.golftown.com and will lead to more opportunities for communities to leverage the sport in their fundraising efforts as risks from the pandemic ease and golf charity tournaments rally.

"Not only have charity golf events been at the heart of our game, providing an effective means for fundraising for deserving causes, but they are also often an important entry point for golfers into the sport," said Chad McKinnon, President of Golf Town. "TournamentCaddie powered by Golf Town presents an amazing opportunity to connect with new golf audiences in a meaningful way by providing charity and other tournament organizers the tools they need to operate safe and effective fundraising events."

Trusted by industry leaders, volunteer event organizers, event planners, charities and golf clubs throughout North America, TournamentCaddie makes it easy to create a professional mobile-friendly website that promotes golf events and accepts registrations in less than five minutes.

"We are extremely proud and excited to be working with Chad and his team at Golf Town. They have a clear vision for the future of the game in Canada," said TournamentCaddie CEO Donal Byrne. "Being connected with a top-tier Canadian brand like Golf Town is validation of the quality of our event management solution and will generate a great deal of awareness for our product in the Canadian marketplace".

A French version of TournamentCaddie powered by Golf Town will be available in the future.

ABOUT TOURNAMENTCADDIE

Located in the heart of Canada's Innovation Corridor, Guelph, ON-based TournamentCaddie is dedicated to supporting the thousands of golf event organizers that volunteer their time to raise money for causes important to them. TournamentCaddie provides organizers throughout North America with a secure event management solution to help them organize more successful corporate or charity golf outings. For more information please visit tournaments.golftown.com.

ABOUT GOLF TOWN

Golf Town is the largest specialty golf retailer in Canada, operating 47 stores throughout the country. The company also offers convenient 24/7 shopping at golftown.com . The company features the broadest selection of the best brands in golf, expert staff who share its customers' love of the game, and state-of-the-art custom fitting services and technology – truly your destination for everything golf.

For further information: please contact: Peter Kirkpatrick, VP Marketing, TournamentCaddie Inc., (t) 1-877-922-3343 x 701, (e) [email protected]; Madelaine Tricanico, Senior Communications Manager, Golf Town Limited, (t) 289-236-3153, (e) [email protected]

