210,000 diners take part, generating $13.5 million in restaurant spending

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is pleased to report the resounding success of the 13th edition of MTLàTABLE, which took place over 18 days and welcomed more than 210,000 diners across 150 participating restaurants throughout the city. The event generated more than $13.5 million in restaurant spending, once again confirming its structuring role for Montréal's restaurant industry.

"The continued success of MTLàTABLE shows just how central gastronomy is to Montréal's identity and economy. The event provides tangible support to our restaurateurs while inviting residents and visitors alike to experience the city, one neighbourhood at a time," said Yves Lalumière, president and chief executive officer of Tourisme Montréal.

Strong engagement from local audiences

This edition highlights the strong attachment of local audiences to the event. Ninety-six percent of participants came from Canada, including 63 percent from Montréal, 12 percent from Montérégie, 4 percent from Laval and 4 percent from the Laurentians. These figures underscore the importance of Tourisme Montréal's role with Montréal residents. A destination shines first and foremost through the way its residents experience it, frequent it and take pride in it. In this respect, MTLàTABLE stands out as a unifying event that invites locals to rediscover their city, one table at a time.

"For us, MTLàTABLE is an excellent source of new customers during a period that is usually quieter. It brings valuable visibility and a very welcome flow of diners," said a participating restaurateur.

The Air Canada signature experiences, featuring exclusive tasting menus at a selection of restaurants recognized in the Air Canada best new restaurants list, also generated strong enthusiasm. Restaurateurs highlighted the relevance of this initiative, which helps showcase high-end offerings and demonstrate the full breadth of Montréal's culinary expertise.

The DÉVORE guide, a widely praised new addition

The 2025 edition of MTLàTABLE was also marked by the launch of the DÉVORE culinary guide, which was very well received by both consumers and restaurateurs. Designed to extend the spirit of MTLàTABLE throughout the year, the guide was appreciated for its ability to highlight participating restaurants and encourage culinary discovery. The guide can be viewed here.

Sustained enthusiasm for future editions

Enthusiasm for MTLàTABLE remains strong, with 97 percent of participants saying they intend to take part in the 2026 edition.

"As the presenting partner of MTLàTABLE for the third consecutive year, Amex Canada is delighted to see the meaningful impact this year's event has had on Montréal's restaurant community," said Gerardo Welter, vice-president of marketing at Amex Canada. "Supporting the city's dynamic culinary scene is at the heart of our commitment to local economies. We are extremely proud to sponsor this event, and the number of participants clearly reflects the exceptional contribution of restaurateurs to its success."

To learn more about gastronomy in Montréal, visit https://www.mtl.org/fr/quoi-faire/gastronomie.

