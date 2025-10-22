MONTRÉAL, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On the sidelines of the first-ever Montréal Cruise Forum, held Tuesday at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montréal, Tourisme Montréal and the Port of Montréal announced a three-year partnership agreement to support the strategic development of the cruise sector in the city. The event also highlighted the economic impact of the industry and confirmed that Montréal will begin welcoming winter cruises as of 2027--a major milestone in the continued growth of this dynamic sector.

Organized by Croisières Montréal, a joint initiative launched in 2011 by the Port of Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, the Forum brought together over 50 key players from across the tourism, port, institutional, and economic ecosystems of the city.

Three-year strategic partnership

Tourisme Montréal and the Port of Montréal are proud to announce a new three-year partnership agreement. This renewed collaboration will strengthen and coordinate the efforts of Croisières Montréal to ensure the sustainable growth of the city's cruise industry.

"This Forum marks a turning point for both Croisières Montréal and Tourisme Montréal. The agreement will help continue positioning our city as a premier cruise destination on the St. Lawrence, while also allowing us to align our efforts around economic development, visitor experience, promotion, and sustainability," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

"This long-term agreement reflects our commitment to working hand-in-hand with exceptional partners to ensure Montréal remains a top cruise destination with a competitive, innovative, and sustainable offering," added Julie Gascon, President and CEO of the Montréal Port Authority.

First winter cruises set for 2027

Among the first key milestones to come out of this renewed partnership, Montréal is set to welcome its very first winter cruises starting in February 2027. This development is made possible thanks to PONANT EXPLORATIONS, which sees strong four-season potential in Montréal as a cruise destination.

Strong economic impact

The Forum also served as the venue for unveiling the results of an on-site survey commissioned by the St. Lawrence Cruise Association and focused on the 2024 season. According to the findings, cruise-related spending in Montréal reached $52.3 million, broken down as follows:

$38.3 million in direct passenger spending (accommodation, dining, transportation, attractions, shopping), with an average daily spend of $632 per passenger--the highest of any cruise destination along the St. Lawrence.

Strategic, content-rich programming

Designed to provide a deeper understanding of a still relatively unknown sector, the inaugural Cruise Forum gave participants the opportunity to:

Learn how the global cruise industry operates, including specific insights on the St. Lawrence and Montréal;

Understand the concrete economic benefits for the city and its neighbourhoods;

Identify local business opportunities in areas such as experiences, services, accommodations, tours, and products;

Connect with key operational players shaping the cruise experience in Montréal.

Highlights included a two-part conference exploring the challenges and unique aspects of the Montréal cruise industry, followed by a panel discussion on land-based offerings, where the needs of cruise lines and expectations of international passengers were brought to the forefront. The morning was hosted by Marie-Julie Gagnon, a travel journalist and seasoned observer of the tourism industry.

A forum to strengthen Montréal's cruise ecosystem

The event also raised awareness among participants about the wide range of potential partnerships--whether they be institutional players, hoteliers, restaurateurs, incoming tour agencies, experience providers, or representatives of economic development organizations.

About the Port of Montréal

Operated by the Montréal Port Authority (MPA), the Port of Montréal is the largest container port in Eastern Canada and a diversified transshipment hub that handles all types of cargo: containerized and non-containerized, liquid bulk and dry bulk. As the only container port in Québec, it is a port of call served by the world's largest shipping lines. It is also an intermodal hub unique in North America, with its own rail network directly on the docks, connected to both of Canada's national rail systems. The MPA also operates a cruise terminal.

The MPA integrates economic, social, and environmental considerations into its operations. This commitment is outlined in its sustainable development policy, which is guided by principles of engagement, collaboration, and transparency. Port activities support approximately 590,000 jobs and nearly $98.5 billion in economic activity across Canada.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, not-for-profit organization that has been promoting the city as a premier leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads the development of innovative visitor experience strategies that aim to deliver high-quality experiences and maximize the economic benefits of tourism, all while being mindful of long-term impacts on the city. Representing over 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a central role in shaping and managing the city's tourism offering and is a key stakeholder in Montréal's economic, urban, and cultural development.

