MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal is pleased to announce that reservations for MTLàTABLE are now open. For its 13th edition, the city's premier fall culinary event is reinventing itself with a colourful and festive new visual identity and the introduction of Air Canada signature experiences, featuring exclusive tasting menus.

From October 30 to November 16, 2025, more than 150 restaurants will offer fixed-price table d'hôte menus: dinner for $35, $50, $65 or $80. Some participating restaurants will also be serving brunch for $25. Residents and visitors alike are invited to book their table now at mtlatable.org.

"Each year, MTLàTABLE helps energize the local economy and shine a spotlight on the talent of our chefs. This 13th edition reflects, more than ever, the culinary creativity that defines Montréal and that resonates far beyond our borders. Make the most of these taste experiences," emphasized Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

A new visual identity inspired by Montréal's vibrant energy

MTLàTABLE has unveiled a bold new visual identity inspired by the spirit of major Montréal events. Designed as a vibrant poster featuring the names of participating restaurants, this refreshed look captures the energy, warmth, and inclusive nature of the event, perfectly aligned with its new slogan: "A celebration of flavours."

Air Canada signature experiences: an exciting addition for 2025

Exclusively available at restaurants shortlisted in Air Canada's Best New Restaurants list, these one-of-a-kind experiences will offer food lovers unique tasting menus, served on select evenings only.

Participating restaurants include:

Les Mômes, where chef Yoann Van Den Berg will revisit the finale menu from the hit show Les Chefs

Sushi Nishinokaze, offering an exceptional omakase with over 26 refined bites, including an exclusive tasting of wild bluefin tuna from Japan and Prince Edward Island

Other prestigious establishments will also take part, including Le Molière, Le Molenne and Panacée, each presenting an original interpretation of the tasting menu, highlighting local ingredients and their chef's expertise.

"Cuisine is at the heart of every travel experience. That's why we're proud to celebrate the places that shape our culinary identity by inspiring people to discover new destinations through their gastronomy," said Martine Boulerice, Director, Brand Marketing Québec – Air Canada. "MTLàTABLE is a cornerstone of Montréal's food scene, and we're thrilled to support the 2025 edition, which will feature Air Canada signature experiences for the very first time."

Presenting partner: Amex®

"Amex® Canada is thrilled to once again be the presenting sponsor of MTLàTABLE. Our partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to celebrating and supporting Montreal's vibrant culinary scene and the talented restaurateurs who bring it to life. Over 14,000 businesses in the Montréal area started accepting Amex in 2024, making it easier than ever for our Cardmembers to discover, experience, and enjoy the best of the city's food culture. We look forward to another year of connecting food lovers with unforgettable dining experiences through MTLàTABLE," said Gerardo Welter, Vice President of Marketing, Amex® Canada

Reserve your tables now!

The full list of participating restaurants and their menus is now available at mtlatable.org. Get inspired, explore the menus and reserve today to enjoy a one-of-a-kind culinary experience in Montréal.

About MTLàTABLE

MTLàTABLE is an annual invitation to celebrate Montréal's culinary scene and the passionate restaurateurs who bring it to life. Organized by Tourisme Montréal, the event has been showcasing the city's creativity and culinary expertise since 2012. Each fall, a curated selection of restaurants offers specially crafted menus, giving locals and visitors alike the chance to discover the richness and diversity of Montréal's gastronomy at accessible prices. A true celebration of culinary culture and hospitality, MTLàTABLE helps position Montréal as a must-visit destination for food lovers. MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner Amex®, its collaborating partner Air Canada, and its official media partner La Presse. To learn more, visit mtlatable.org.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as a world-class leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads the development of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a way that strives to be more sustainable, while remaining focused on long-term benefits for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to https://www.mtl.org/.

