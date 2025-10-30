MONTRÉAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The table is set: MTLàTABLE 2025 kicks off today across 150 restaurants. At the same time, Tourisme Montréal is unveiling DÉVORE, its first annual culinary guide, available both online and in print, designed to extend the MTLàTABLE experience far beyond the 18 days of discovery and flavour the event offers.

DÉVORE highlights the restaurants participating in this 13th edition and offers a neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood culinary tour of Montréal, inviting residents and visitors to savour the city all year long.

Until November 16, 2025, participating restaurants are offering fixed-price table d'hôte menus--starting at $25 for brunch, and $35, $50, $65, or $80 for dinner.

"I participate in MTLàTABLE every year to showcase our restaurant and share our culinary culture with new food lovers--and it really works! Our dining room is always lively and full of energy," says Otman Amer, owner of Darna Bistroquet.

This year, the event features a refreshed visual identity, reflecting the vibrancy of Montréal's culinary scene. The signature Air Canada Experiences, offering exclusive tasting menus at a selection of top new restaurants highlighted by Air Canada, are also making their debut at Les Mômes, Sushi Nishinokaze, Le Molière, Le Molenne, and Panacée. These five restaurants will host this unique initiative for a limited number of evenings.

The full list of restaurants, their menus, and details on the experiences are available online at mtlatable.mtl.org.

DÉVORE: A Culinary Guide That Extends the Spirit of MTLàTABLE

Designed as a natural extension of MTLàTABLE, the DÉVORE guide celebrates the 2025 participating restaurants and keeps them in the spotlight throughout the year.

Available free of charge, this beautifully designed guide combines aesthetic appeal with practicality: immersive photography, engaging descriptions, and recognition badges provide an inspiring yet easy-to-navigate experience.

More than a directory, DÉVORE presents Montréal's gastronomy as one would explore a city: with your eyes, your heart, and your appetite.

"DÉVORE is more than a guide--it's a year-round invitation to taste Montréal, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, address by address. It reflects our ambition to position the city as North America's culinary capital," emphasizes Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Where to Find the DÉVORE Guide

The guide is available starting today, free of charge:

At participating restaurants

At the Tourist Information Office

Online at www.mtl.org

MTLàTABLE thanks its presenting partner Amex (MD) and collaborating partner Air Canada--both supporting the event and the guide--as well as official media partner La Presse.

About MTLàTABLE

MTLàTABLE is an annual invitation to celebrate Montréal's culinary scene and the passionate restaurateurs who bring it to life. Organized by Tourisme Montréal, the event has been showcasing the city's creativity and culinary expertise since 2012. Each fall, a curated selection of restaurants offers specially crafted menus, giving locals and visitors alike the chance to discover the richness and diversity of Montréal's gastronomy at accessible prices. A true celebration of culinary culture and hospitality, MTLàTABLE helps position Montréal as a must-visit destination for food lovers. MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner Amex®, its collaborating partner Air Canada, and its official media partner La Presse. To learn more, visit mtlatable.org.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that has been promoting the city as a world-class leisure and business travel destination for over 100 years. The organization leads the development of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: delivering high-quality experiences and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a way that strives to be more sustainable, while remaining focused on long-term benefits for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to https://www.mtl.org/.

