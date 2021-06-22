MONTRÉAL, June 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal has been selected as the host city for the Lions Clubs International Convention to be held from June 24 to 28, 2022. More than 10,000 delegates will attend the event, which is one of the biggest of its kind worldwide. The event is expected to generate $16 million in tourism spending to Montréal's economy, with more than 30,000 room nights in the city's hotels. Most of the convention's activities will take place at the Bell Centre and the Palais des congrès de Montréal. This announcement is another happy outcome thanks to the sustained efforts of Business Events Montréal (BEM), Tourisme Montréal's meetings and conventions team, to reboot business tourism in the city.

Lions Clubs International supports humanitarian projects that benefit communities in more than 200 countries and geographic areas. With more than 48,000 clubs and 1.4 million members, Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Lions Clubs International's annual convention was scheduled to be held in Montréal in 2021 but was ultimately held virtually given pandemic guidelines.

Business tourism plays a critical role in Montréal's economy and the city is renowned around the globe for its excellence in hosting events. Montréal ranks first on the Union of International Association's (UIA) annual list of top host cities for international conventions in the Americas and was named the International Congress and Convention Association's (ICCA) top events city in North America. In 2019, the city hosted a total of 353 events attracting 915,716 attendees, with economic spin-off benefits of $214.5 million and generating 142,041 room nights in the city's hotels. Business tourists represent 15% of visitors but generate 30% of tourism income.

The Lions Clubs International's announcement to host its 2022 edition in Montréal is the result of significant collaboration behind the scenes by Tourisme Montréal and its partners. Business meetings and conventions have been greatly affected by the pandemic, but there has been much good news since the start of the summer, indicating a strong recovery on the horizon that will allow Montréal to remain at the top of the charts.

"We are very proud to announce the return of the 2022 Lions Clubs International Annual Convention to Montréal after having to cancel this year's event due to the pandemic. This announcement is the result of extensive behind-the-scenes work by our business events team in collaboration with our partners. The arrival of this event reaffirms Montréal as the capital of international events in the Americas thanks to the warm, friendly and safe welcome the city offers. The convention will have a definite social impact, reflecting the values of volunteer involvement and mutual aid conveyed by Lions Clubs International, which are sure to resonate powerfully with Montrealers."

-Yves Lalumière, Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal

"What great news for Montréal and our tourism industry. Knowing that in 2022 this kind of congress will take place in our beautiful metropolis is a great boost for our economic relaunch and shows us that Montréal hasn't lost its reputation, despite the pandemic."

-Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"The organizing committee and Lions members from Quebec and the Islands of St-Pierre & Miquelon are proud to welcome members of the board of directors of Lions clubs International and Lions members from more than 200 countries and geographic areas to its international convention of June 24 to 28, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec. We missed our date this year with the global COVID-19 pandemic, but it is only postponed. Come celebrate with us next year after 2 years of absence. A lot of us are waiting for you."

-Yves Léveillé, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Lions Clubs International

"We are very pleased to welcome The Lions to the Bell Centre from June 24 to 28, 2022 in partnership with Tourisme Montréal. This is a major event that will contribute to the influence of our city by allowing it to position itself as a destination of choice for conventions and other international events."

-France Margaret Belanger, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Montreal Canadiens

"We are very happy to see the return of the annual convention of Lions Clubs International which was scheduled to take place this year in June 2021 and had been canceled due to COVID-19. The mobilization of all players in the business tourism industry was an asset to recover this major congress which will bring together 10,000 delegates in 2022. This good news confirms, once again, that confidence is there, and that the recovery is at our doorstep. Bravo Montreal! First in the Americas for international congresses."

-Luc Charbonneau, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Palais des congrès de Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

