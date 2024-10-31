Tourisme Montréal kicks off MTLàTABLE: 18 days of culinary delights

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The tables are set! Tourisme Montréal officially kicks off MTLàTABLE today, the much-anticipated culinary event running from October 31 to November 17, 2024. For 18 days, Montreal will transform into a culinary crossroads where residents and visitors alike can experience the diversity of the city's food scene.

This year, more than 170 restaurants are participating, offering a variety of menus for all budgets, with prices ranging from $35 to $80 and brunches at $25.

"Montreal stands out on the international stage for its diverse culinary scene, drawing 33% of visitors thanks to its rich dining options. MTLàTABLE is more than just an event – it's an immersion into the culinary culture of our metropolis. For 12 years, this event, initiated by Tourisme Montréal, has brought locals, chefs, and visitors together around a shared passion for good food. Bon appétit!" says Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

New: Brunch Takes Center Stage at 33 Restaurants

This year marks the return of brunch, offering a fresh way to enjoy the event. Ideal for families and early risers, brunch is served mainly on weekends for a set price of $25 at a selection of 33 restaurants, including: 325F, Alexandre et fils, Babacool, Bagatelle Bistro, Brasserie 701, Cabotins, Café Le Petit Flore, Caribou gourmand, Darna bistroquet, Délices et Rhums, Eclipse Restaurant, IBERICOS Taverne à tapas espagnoles, Issan Wineroom, Jacopo, Kwizinn, La Cale - pub zéro déchet, Le Garden Room, Le Mezz (Hôtel Cantlie), Le Square, Les Cavistes Restaurant Bar à vin, Loam Restaurant, LOV McGill, Maggie Oakes, Modavie, Palomar, Pincette - Bar à homard, Plein Sud, Restaurant H3, Satu Lagi, Tiramisu, Venice MTL Vieux-Montréal, Vieux-Port Steakhouse, and Rutba.

Savoring the City, One Click Away!

Tourisme Montréal is committed to ensuring a variety of options, with many participating establishments offering vegetarian and vegan dishes. Some, such as Bistro Tendresse, led by Chef Kim Fong, or Archway Restaurant & Buvette, helmed by Chefs Josianne Marcoux and Benoît Leclère, have made plant-based cuisine a signature feature.

Restaurants from neighborhoods all across Montreal are joining in, offering a culinary journey from downtown to Old Montreal, Plateau Mont-Royal, and beyond. Each neighborhood showcases its cultural and culinary influences through the unique creations of its chefs.

With 170 restaurants to choose from, finding the perfect spot can be a challenge, so Tourisme Montréal updates an intuitive platform each year to help. Simply enter your preferences, and let it do the work! For those who prefer visuals, an interactive map is also available on the same page to simplify your search.

Explore the Menus!

Dedicated Partners Supporting the Event

This year's official event partners include American Express, La Presse, Aliments du Québec au Menu, and the Association Restauration Québec, all of whom have played a vital role in bringing this experience to life.

"Through MTLaTable, we look forward to helping food lovers explore and enjoy the city's best dining spots, including at the 144 MTLaTable restaurants accepting American Express Cards," – Gerardo Welter, Vice President of Marketing, American Express Canada.

About MTLàTABLE

Initiated by Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE has been an invitation to celebrate Montreal's gastronomy and passionate restaurateurs since 2012. To learn more about MTLàTABLE, visit the website mtlatable.com.

About Tourisme Montréal

Founded in 1919, Tourisme Montréal is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to position the metropolis among the world's top destinations for both leisure and business tourism. As such, the organization leads the deployment of innovative hospitality strategies focused on a dual objective: ensuring a quality visitor experience and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism. Bringing together nearly 1,000 businesses that work directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montreal's tourism offer, leading it to take a stand on the issues of economic, urban and cultural development of the metropolis. For more information, visit mtl.org.

