Tourisme Montréal announces a record year for MTLàTABLE: $12 million in revenue for the 145 participating restaurants

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - In the current challenging context for the restaurant industry, the 11th edition of MTLàTABLE acted as a relief for the 145 participating restaurateurs.

For the first time, this great gastronomy festival spanned 17 days, compared to 11 days last year. The record participation of 175,000 customers resulted in revenues of $12 million for restaurant owners during what is usually a slow period in this sector.

According to a survey, 85% of restaurateurs said that MTLàTABLE brought them new customers, which considerably increased their sales: "Great experience for our restaurant, our image, and our customers. It allowed us to fill our rooms during this typically calm period"; "It's a breath of fresh air during a month that really needs it"; "An essential initiative for Montréal's restaurant industry," share satisfied restaurateurs.

Nearly 95% of respondents want to participate in the 2024 edition. "MTLàTABLE greatly exceeded our expectations. It was our first participation, and we hope to repeat this experience next year."

According to the Office montréalais de la gastronomie, an initiative of Tourisme Montréal, this event significantly contributes to consolidating Montréal's reputation as the gastronomic capital of North America. MTLàTABLE represents an exceptional opportunity to discover new restaurants while supporting players in the Montréal culinary scene.

"Thank you to the many local and international gourmets who took part in this experience by tasting the creations of Montréal chefs. Thousands of you responded to our invitation to discover the hidden gems of our city, thus helping to stimulate the city's economy," says Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

MTLàTABLE will be back next November for a 12th edition and will be supported, for a second consecutive year, by its presenting partner American Express.

An initiative of Tourisme Montréal, MTLàTABLE is an opportunity to celebrate Montréal's culinary scene. From November 3-19, the 11th edition of this gourmet event features delectable fixed-price menus ($38, $53, $68, and $83) in 135 restaurants. For further information on MTLàTABLE, please visit www.mtlatable.com. MTLàTABLE would like to thank its presenting partner American Express, its media partner La Presse, its partners MAPAQ and Sysco, together with Aliments du Québec, Casino de Montréal de Loto-Québec and Association Restauration Québec.

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting nearly 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

