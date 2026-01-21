More than 100,000 room nights already secured and over $100 million in economic benefits

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal and the Palais des congrès de Montréal announce that, over the past few months, a significant series of major international and North American conventions has been confirmed for the coming years, reinforcing Montréal's position as a key hub for business tourism. These business events represent more than 100,000 room nights and economic benefits estimated at close to $100 million.

"Behind every confirmed convention are years of work, relationship building, strategic planning and an exceptional level of mobilization by our teams and partners. It is this rigour that allows Montréal to remain a destination of choice for business tourism on the international stage. By attracting major conventions, we are laying solid foundations for business tourism and creating a sustainable base for Montréal's visitor economy," said Mylène Gagnon, vice-president, sales, convention services and membership at Tourisme Montréal.

Montréal strengthens its calendar of major gatherings

Among the recently confirmed conventions, all to be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, are the World Science Fiction Society, which will bring together approximately 4,000 delegates in 2027, as well as the Canadian Labour Congress, with 3,500 delegates expected in 2032.

Several events benefited from the support of Destination Canada through the CBF program (convention business fund), including:

the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer annual meeting in 2031 (6,000 delegates)

the Orthopaedic Trauma Association annual meeting in 2030 (2,700 delegates)

These confirmations are complemented by major recurring conventions, including that of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, whose annual event alternates between Vancouver and Montréal. The Montréal editions, held in odd-numbered years, each welcome close to 2,000 delegates and have been confirmed through 2035.

"Tourism is a powerful and sustainable economic lever for Québec. At a time when market diversification and international competitiveness are essential, business events provide a tangible and immediate response. By attracting large-scale conventions, we are investing in a form of collective wealth that supports the economy, innovation and Montréal's long-term appeal," said Emmanuelle Legault, president and chief executive officer of the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Lasting benefits

Beyond their economic impact, these conventions play a strategic role by stimulating the knowledge economy and fostering innovation. Each event helps strengthen Montréal's international reputation as a centre of expertise while enriching its social, scientific and professional fabric.

Of the twelve conventions confirmed in 2025, five are in the life sciences sector, an area of excellence for Montréal. This strong representation further cements the metropolis's position as an international hub for high-level scientific exchange.

Continued international recognition

The metropolis continues to rank at the top of global standings for hosting business events, notably those of ICCA (International Congress and Convention Association) and UIA (Union of International Associations), confirming for a ninth year its position as the leading destination in the Americas. This status highlights the excellence of its event ecosystem, the quality of its infrastructure, its accessibility and its expertise in hosting major events.

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a private, non-profit organization that for more than 100 years has been promoting the metropolis as an international-calibre destination in both the leisure and business tourism markets. In this role, the organization leads the deployment of innovative visitor experience strategies with a dual objective: ensuring a high-quality experience for visitors and maximizing the economic benefits of tourism in a balanced way that is mindful of long-term impacts on the metropolis. Bringing together more than 1,000 members working directly or indirectly in the tourism industry, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in managing and developing Montréal's tourism offering, which also leads it to take positions on issues related to the metropolis's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, visit www.mtl.org.

About the Palais des congrès de Montréal

A creative solutions centre and a showcase for the city's spirit and expertise, the Palais des congrès de Montréal has been promoting and hosting large-scale events since 1983. Generating significant economic, social and intellectual benefits, it encourages innovation and acts as a force for progress for both Montréal and Québec. The Palais is firmly committed to sustainability and takes numerous innovative, concrete steps to make it a central component of its business development. With one of the highest customer satisfaction rates in the world, the Palais actively contributes to the international reputation of Montréal, the top host city for international events in America for nine years in a row. congresmtl.com

