MONTRÉAL, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal welcomes the presentation of the first budget by the new administration under mayor Soraya Martinez-Ferrada and highlights the highly symbolic nature of the approach: for the very first time, the City of Montréal presented its budget behind closed doors to its partners. This is a strong democratic gesture that reflects a commitment to dialogue and collaboration with the city's socioeconomic stakeholders.

Tourisme Montréal also welcomes the fact that culture, quality of life, the urban environment, and climate resilience are central to this budget, in line with the priorities set out in the "Tourism on the campaign trail 2025" platform released last fall.

"Tourism begins in public spaces. The 2026 budget helps create a city that is more pleasant to live in, explore, and discover--for both visitors and residents. The priorities reflect this vision and strengthen Montréal's positioning as a world-class tourist destination," said Yves Lalumière, president and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Culture, quality of life, and downtown strategy

Cultural vitality and urban quality of life are key pillars of Montréal's tourism appeal. In this regard, the increased funding for the Montréal Arts Council and the City's culture department, along with investments in downtown revitalization, support for festivals, and the Quartier des spectacles, are warmly welcomed. These measures reinforce the downtown's role as a tourism hub and will directly enhance visitor traffic, urban vibrancy, and the overall visitor experience.

Construction management

Tourisme Montréal is pleased to see construction management listed among the 2026 budget priorities. The announcements confirm that the concerns publicly raised in the Blocage maximum initiative, carried out jointly with the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, have been heard. In December, the two organizations highlighted that construction issues in Montréal's downtown remain deep and structural.

Climate resilience and sustainable development

The announced investments in climate adaptation and sustainable development will directly contribute to strengthening Montréal's tourism experience. This approach positions the city among the world's leading urban destinations for sustainability, as recognized by the Global Destination Sustainability Index (GDS Index).

