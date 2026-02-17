Montréal stands out in a turbulent year and strengthens its position as a leading destination

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Tourisme Montréal issued its report on 2025 results, a year that unfolded in two phases: a spring marked by uncertainty, followed by a steady recovery that closed the year with 11.8 million visitors, up 7.3% from 2024. This growth highlights the city's resilience, the strength of the Canadian market, and Montréal's ability to adapt quickly in an unpredictable global environment.

Visitor growth across key markets

Domestic travel continued to rise, with the Canadian market up 10%, fuelled by strong gains from several provinces, especially those in the Atlantic region (+17%). U.S. visits dipped mid-year, down 12% in July, but ended the year with a more moderate decline of 5%. Overseas markets posted 2% growth overall. France stood out, setting a new record with more than 470,000 visitors, a 2% increase from 2024.

Planning habits also shifted. Travellers now book their trips about 50 days in advance, compared with roughly 90 days in previous years, a sign of the current economic and geopolitical volatility.

Stable tourism spending

Tourism spending held steady at $5.8 billion in 2025, comparable to 2024 levels. Visitors continued to spend primarily on food and accommodations, which together account for nearly 75% of total tourism revenue. These results confirm that tourism remains a major economic driver for Montréal's economy.

Hotel sector gains momentum through the year

After a slower start, occupancy steadily improved through the year. The final quarter helped offset the slow start to the year and brought overall results in line with 2024. In total, more than 90 days recorded occupancy rates above 80%, a 7% increase over the previous year, a sign of solid demand despite a growing supply of rooms. In 2025, hotel capacity rose 4% compared with 2024, expanding the city's accommodation inventory.

Strong appetite for Montréal

Tourisme Montréal's website, mtl.org, recorded 11.8 million visits in 2025, a 14.5% increase from the previous year. The rise reflects both the destination's sustained appeal and the impact of Tourisme Montréal's marketing effort. These results reinforce the website's role as a go-to platform for trip planning and a key conversion tool for attracting visitors to Montréal.

2026 outlook: a promising year ahead

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Montréal's tourism industry. Highlights include:

UCI Road World Championships: More than 10 days of competition from September 20 to 27. This will be Montréal's largest international sporting event since the 1976 Olympic Games.

More than 10 days of competition from September 20 to 27. This will be Montréal's largest international sporting event since the 1976 Olympic Games. Formula 1 Grand Prix: Moved to May this year, the event aims to recapture the strong attendance typically seen in June.

Moved to May this year, the event aims to recapture the strong attendance typically seen in June. Festival season: Montréal's festival scene will see renewed energy, with a rich and ambitious lineup that solidifies the city's reputation as North America's festival capital.

