Tourism Recovery Campaign Launches in Support of Toronto Visitor Economy

Never Have I Ever, TO calls on locals and visitors to discover and share new Toronto experiences

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - A collaborative tourism recovery campaign is launching today in support of Toronto's visitor economy that calls on locals and visitors to join a citywide game and explore Toronto in new ways. Never Have I Ever, TO – crafted by Destination Toronto, is in close collaboration with the City of Toronto, BIAs, and businesses across all sectors of the tourism and hospitality industry. This collective show of support comes at a time when Toronto's tourism and hospitality industry continues its critically-needed reopening and recovery.

The $4.2-million marketing campaign, targeting social media, digital, television and out-of-home advertising, is a play on the popular game of the same name that encourages locals and visitors from regional drive markets in Ontario and Quebec to try experiences of all kinds throughout the city – and inspire others to do the same using #NeverHaveIEverTO.

Running from August 17 to October 30, the recovery-focused campaign promotes many of the businesses and experiences hardest hit from the global pandemic including hotels, attractions, tours and the city's culinary scene. As more restrictions are lifted and reopenings take place, other hardest hit sectors will be added alongside the campaign's evolution.

The campaign asks locals and visitors to "find your Never Have I Ever" experience in Toronto from visiting an iconic attraction for the first time or taking their first hotel staycation, to sipping cocktails on a newly-discovered patio or trying a new cuisine at one of the city's eclectic restaurants.

"Never Have I Ever, TO is part of a citywide conversation to get Toronto back on its feet by encouraging all of us to take a fresh look at our own city and explore Toronto's unique experiences," said Scott Beck, President & CEO, Destination Toronto. "There is no full economic recovery until travel returns, and that recovery starts with us. It's time for locals and visitors from nearby cities to take in the experiences we may have walked by time and time again, or to rediscover the experiences we've missed since the start of the pandemic."

The campaign also includes My Toronto Pass – a new mobile-exclusive passport featuring offers on attractions, tours, experiences and more for locals and visitors, alike. My Toronto Pass launches today in conjunction with Never Have I Ever, TO.

Mayor John Tory found his own Never Have I Ever moment at the top of the city at the CN Tower's EdgeWalk, and shared the video of that experience today.

"Toronto is a unique city filled with many experiences, and things to do. During the past year and a half, our entire city has made tremendous sacrifices to keep each other and our city safe but now we are given an opportunity to explore all that our city has to offer," said Mayor John Tory. "Local businesses across Toronto have done a tremendous job to innovate their offerings and safely showcase the best of Toronto so that we can go out and try those experiences we have yet to do. I encourage residents to participate in this campaign and to do something fun and exciting that they have never done before in Toronto. Together, we can support our city, the many businesses in our city and all the people working to reopen these businesses, reopen our city and welcome people back."

Never Have I Ever, TO also takes advantage of new and existing ways locals and visitors can venture further and explore including the City of Toronto's ShowLoveTO initiatives like ActiveTO, CafeTO, StrollTO and the recently announced DineTOgether - the City's new restaurant program. From September 17 to October 3, DineTOgether showcases the breadth and diversity of Toronto's restaurants and encourages residents to patronize local eateries through a feature menu available by takeout, delivery, patio dining and/or indoor dining.

More about the campaign can be found on the dedicated Never Have I Ever, TO website.

