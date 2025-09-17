MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - As the municipal election campaign approaches, Tourisme Montréal is proud to announce its electoral debate on tourism issues in the city. The event will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at La Cinquième Salle, Place des Arts.

Moderated by Jacques Primeau, a well-known figure in Montréal's cultural, economic, and tourism sectors, the debate will bring together the two main candidates for mayor: Soraya Martinez Ferrada, leader of Ensemble Montréal, and Luc Rabouin, leader of Projet Montréal. The candidates will be invited to share their visions and respond to the priorities outlined in Tourisme Montréal's electoral platform, Tourism on the campaign trail 2025.

Key issues include:

unlocking the full potential of the visitor economy;

ensuring municipal leadership on major projects and key areas such as the Palais des congrès de Montréal and the city's waterfront along the St. Lawrence River;

improving the quality of the urban environment, particularly in terms of cleanliness, maintenance, and public safety;

supporting business and sports tourism, while strengthening Montréal's position as a leading cultural and event city;

enhancing accessibility and walkability in neighbourhoods for both residents and visitors.

"Tourism is a major economic and cultural driver for Montréal. Through this debate, we want the candidates to clearly state how they intend to take action to ensure the vitality and continued growth of our destination in the years ahead," said Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal.

Invitation to members and media

All Tourisme Montréal members are invited to attend the debate. Media representatives are also welcome and will have access to a press briefing at the end of the event. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive before 9:15 a.m.

Registration is mandatory via this link : INSCRIPTION

About Tourisme Montréal

Tourisme Montréal is a 100-year-old private, non-profit organization that works to position Montréal as an international-calibre leisure and business travel destination. To this end, the organization is piloting innovative hospitality strategies with a two-fold objective: ensuring that visitors enjoy a memorable experience and maximizing tourism economic spin-offs in a sustainable way with long-term impacts for the city. Uniting more than 1,000 businesses and organizations working directly or indirectly in tourism, Tourisme Montréal plays a leading role in the management and development of Montréal's tourism business, and makes recommendations on issues surrounding the city's economic, urban and cultural development. For more information, go to www.mtl.org.

For media inquiries: Aurélie de Blois, Senior Advisor, Public and Media Relations, 514 918-5290, [email protected]