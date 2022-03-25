Tourism Ireland celebrates Irish Heritage Month

Irish Canadians have greatly contributed to the story of our country, and this month is an opportunity to learn more about their history and positive impact. After the Irish first began arriving in what was then known as New France in the 17 th century, they often faced extreme poverty and discrimination. In the 19 th century, many more arrived on famine ships. Despite many challenges, the Irish thrived, and today, almost 4.6 million Canadians in towns and cities across Canada can trace their ancestry back to Ireland.

From suffrage movement leader Nellie McClung to musician Stompin' Tom Connors, Irish Canadians have left an undeniable mark in the pages of Canadian history.

Throughout the month of March, we encourage Canadians to learn more about the rich history of Irish-Canadian communities, to remember and honour their legacy, and to celebrate their continued contributions to our country.

Fast/fun facts:

The only official Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking region) outside of Ireland is in Tamworth, Ontario

First transatlantic cable message was from Valentia Island to Newfoundland

First transatlantic radio telegraph from Ballybunion to Nova Scotia

Alcock & Brown completed the first transatlantic nonstop flight was from St Johns, Newfoundland , to Clifden, Co. Galway

The Irish had been coming to what is now Ontario as early as the 17th and 18th centuries, primarily in small numbers and in the service of New France. After the Seven Years' War, many more Irish began to arrive.

In Quebec, Irish Catholics often settled with their French speaking counterparts. As a result, Irish-Canadians make up the second largest population in Quebec after French Canadians.

St Mike's is proud to be a home of Celtic Studies in Canada, with deep connections to the Irish community going back to the 19th century.

About one Nova Scotian in four is of Irish descent. Many Irish immigrants were drawn to Ontario due to various land grants.

Saint John is known as "Canada's Irish City" while Miramichi is known as "Canada's Irish Capital."

Besides (Upper) Canada West and (Lower) Canada East (modern day ON + QC), many Irish immigrants arrived in NS, PEI, and NB (especially in Saint John). Many would continue on toward the US or further west.

624,000 Irish arrived between 1830 and 1850. During this time the Province of Canada's (modern day ON & QC) population was about 1.5 million and the total population of all Canadian provinces was just over 2 million.

60% of all immigrants to Canada between 1825 and 1840 were Irish – With 34,000 arriving in Montréal in 1831.

In 1784, Partridge Island, NB became the first quarantine station in N. America. During 1847, some 16,000 immigrants, mostly Irish, arrived at Partridge Island. Between 1815 and 1867 Saint John saw over 150,000 Irish immigrants.

Île Saint-Jean (Saint John Island), renamed Prince Edward Island in 1799, saw Irish immigrants arriving between 1763 and 1880.

In 1784, when Nova Scotia was partitioned, New Brunswick was originally named 'New Ireland' with the capital to be in Saint John

As PEI was primarily a colony of absentee landlords, initial settlements were small. However, by 1850, Irish immigrants represented 25% of PEI's population.

1536 - the first Irish were recorded in Canada , when Cork fishermen travelled to Newfoundland . Late 18th/early 19th century - Permanent settlement in NL, most coming from Waterford .

