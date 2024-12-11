Whistler Film Festival Names Ireland as 2024 Country of Focus

Emerald Lens Initiative to Spotlight Irish Cinema and Co-Production Opportunities

WHISTLER, BC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ireland has been named the 2024 Country of Focus at the Whistler Film Festival, which will run from December 4–8, 2024. The Emerald Lens: A Canada-Ireland Film initiative will foster opportunities for co-production, cultural exchange, and the celebration of rich storytelling traditions as well as highlight the many reasons to visit the island of Ireland in 2025 and beyond.

The Emerald Lens: Ireland as Country of Focus at Whistler Film Festival (CNW Group/Tourism Ireland)

Festival goers will have the opportunity to experience Ireland's warm Irish welcome with an Industry Après Reception, hosted by Tourism Ireland on Thursday, December 5 in celebration of the four feature films presented as part of the Emerald Lens and enjoy some highlights of Irish programming. This exclusive networking event will provide a unique opportunity for Canadian and Irish filmmakers to connect in an informal setting, deepening collaborative ties and celebrating the creative synergies, while media and other guests will get a taste of what's on offer across the Emerald Isle.

Ireland's landscapes and historic sites have long served as stunning backdrops for iconic films and television series, but the island's people are just as integral to its cinematic magic. Known for their warm welcome, wit, and storytelling abilities, Irish actors have captivated audiences worldwide.

Recently, Achill Island and Inis Mór starred in the nine-time Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, while television fans celebrated the Emmy-winning Derry Girls and Emmy-nominated Bad Sisters. In a historic first, an Irish actor took home the Oscar for Best Actor in 2024, with Cillian Murphy earning the accolade for his unforgettable performance in Oppenheimer. Looking ahead to awards season in 2025, Emmy-nominated Paul Mescal is poised to continue Ireland's winning streak as he takes the lead in Gladiator.

Other cinematic highlights include:

Skellig Michael, County Kerry – featured as Luke Skywalker's sanctuary in Star Wars: The Last Jedi .

– featured as sanctuary in . County Sligo & Trinity College, Dublin – captured hearts worldwide in Normal People .

– captured hearts worldwide in . Curracloe Beach, County Wexford – transformed into Omaha Beach in Saving Private Ryan .

– transformed into Omaha Beach in . Cong, County Mayo – a pilgrimage site for fans of The Quiet Man .

– a pilgrimage site for fans of . Trim Castle, County Meath – an unforgettable setting in Braveheart .

. Cliffs of Moher, County Galway – a portal to a world where magic meets reality in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

– a portal to a world where magic meets reality in The Dark Hedges, County Antrim – forever immortalized as the Kings Road in Game of Thrones.

With its rich tapestry of cinematic settings, Ireland invites travellers to step into the worlds of their favourite films, offering the chance to experience the magic of its breathtaking locations firsthand. Plus, with year-round access from Canada to Ireland, it's easier than ever for Canadian travellers to embark on their own cinematic adventure on the island of Ireland.

"We are delighted that Ireland has been selected as the Country of Focus for the 2024 Whistler Film Festival through the Emerald Lens initiative" said Sandra Moffatt, Director – Canada, Tourism Ireland. "Ireland has long captured the imagination of filmmakers and audiences worldwide, with its stunning landscapes and historic sites providing the perfect backdrop for iconic films and TV series. With a rich storytelling tradition and world-class production facilities, Ireland continues to cement its place as a global hub for film and television – creating endless inspiration for travellers to walk in the footsteps of the stars"

