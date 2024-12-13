Discover Ireland Through Iconic TV and Film Locations This Holiday Season

The release of Bad Sisters Series 2 on AppleTV+ offers viewers a striking showcase of Ireland's rugged coastline and a perfect dose of dark comedy and suspense. The series follows the Garvey sisters as they navigate family bonds, coercive control, and secrets that refuse to stay buried. Featuring Irish humour and captivating performances from Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, and Sharon Horgan, it's a must-watch for the holidays.

The series captures the rugged beauty of Ireland, with crashing waves, sweeping drone footage, and stunning landscapes:

Malahide – A picturesque coastal village known for Malahide Castle and Gardens, charming cafés, and Georgian architecture.

This iconic swimming spot, a key meeting place in the series, also hosts Dublin's traditional Christmas morning swim. Nearby attractions include the James Joyce Tower and Dun Laoghaire's scenic pier.

Home to beaches, water sports, and Skerries Mills, a unique heritage site with working windmills. Ardgillan Castle and Gardens offer stunning views of the Irish Sea.

Bad Sisters is the latest in a long line of TV shows which have showcased the best of Ireland's natural beauty. From Game of Thrones® and Vikings to Derry Girls and Normal People, the island of Ireland has set the scene for some incredible productions. And there's only more to come…

Recent highlights include:

Achill Island & Inis Mór – Starred in the nine-time Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin .

– Starred in the nine-time Oscar-nominated . Trinity College Dublin & County Sligo – The heart of Normal People .

– The heart of . Derry Girls – The Emmy-winning TV sensation capturing Northern Irish wit and charm.

– The Emmy-winning TV sensation capturing Northern Irish wit and charm. Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer – Marking history as the first Irish actor to win the 2024 Oscar for Best Actor.

– Marking history as the first Irish actor to win the 2024 Oscar for Best Actor. Paul Mescal in Gladiator – Poised to shine at the 2025 awards season.

Other timeless cinematic locations include:

Skellig Michael, County Kerry – Luke Skywalker's sanctuary in Star Wars: The Last Jedi .

– sanctuary in . The Dark Hedges, County Antrim – Immortalized as the Kingsroad in Game of Thrones .

– Immortalized as the Kingsroad in . Curracloe Beach, County Wexford – Omaha Beach in Saving Private Ryan .

– Omaha Beach in . Cong, County Mayo – A pilgrimage site for fans of The Quiet Man .

– A pilgrimage site for fans of . Trim Castle, County Meath – Iconic in Braveheart .

– Iconic in . Cliffs of Moher, County Clare – A magical portal in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

With its tapestry of cinematic settings, Ireland invites travellers to step into their favourite on-screen worlds. Plus, with year-round access from Canada to Ireland, it's never been easier for Canadians to embark on their own cinematic adventure.

For more details, visit Bad Sisters | Ireland.com to explore the stunning filming locations of Bad Sisters and beyond. Bad Sisters season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+ with new episodes dropping weekly until December 23rd.

