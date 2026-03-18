MONTREAL, Mar. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is proud to announce its official partnership with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) for the 2026 season. This partnership marks an important step in its strategy to connect with Canadian communities and hockey fans, a collaboration rooted in shared values: community, passion, and strong fan engagement.

From left to right: Stéphane Talleneau (President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada), Dan Mackenzie (President of the Canadian Hockey League), Pascal Tran (Sales Director), Rima Abouassaly (Marketing & Communications Manager) of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada. (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

"This partnership with the CHL reinforces our commitment to growth and performance while supporting our customers and partners. It also strengthens our presence across Canada--particularly among younger generations--and gives us the opportunity to share key values such as Respect for Others, Solidarity, a Pioneering Spirit, and a Drive for Performance. This performance mindset is reflected every day in our Automotive, Industrial, and Marine markets."

-- Stéphane Talleneau, President of TotalEnergies Marketing Canada.

Through its partnerships, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada expresses a brand dynamic that is enthusiastic and optimistic, remaining close to its customers and attentive to their needs.

"TotalEnergies is a global leader in performance and innovation, and we're proud to welcome them to the CHL family. As TotalEnergies advances sustainable energy solutions, the CHL remains focused on helping build a sustainable future for hockey -- on the ice and in the communities we serve. This multi-year partnership will connect TotalEnergies with millions of passionate fans across North America while supporting the development of the next generation of talent in the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL. Together, we'll collaborate on community-focused initiatives that help keep hockey accessible and thriving and deliver engaging activations at marquee CHL events -- including the Memorial Cup presented by Kubota and the CHL USA Prospects Challenge -- along with unique experiences for fans throughout the season."

-- Ryan Hudecki, Vice-President of Partnerships, CHL

A commitment to performance

Just as hockey demands speed, precision, and consistency, TotalEnergies delivers high‑performance products designed to support drivers, and industries across Canada. This partnership provides an opportunity to highlight the company's performance‑driven mindset to a passionate and engaged audience.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, industrial and marine markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-efficient engine oils, biodegradable lubricants and high-performance greases.

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About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas, biogas and low-carbon hydrogen, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to providing as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable, and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects, and its operations.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of energy products and services -petroleum products, biofuels, charging for electric vehicles, LNG for maritime transportation, fuels for Aviation, bitumen, LPG and Clean Cooking solutions- to support them in their mobility and to help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 6 million customers all over the world visit our 13,000 service stations and their associated services (mobility cards, car wash, food…). As the world's number four in Lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. In order to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales force, our international logistics network, and our diverse and tailor-made offering. We operate in more than 100 countries, where our 25,000 employees stand close to all our customers.

About the CHL

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is the world's largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and nine American teams participating in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League (NHL) and U SPORTS than any other league. During the 2024-25 season of the 1,000-plus players who played a game in the NHL, over 415 came through the CHL. At the 2025 NHL Draft, 90 CHL players were selected, including 21 in the first round. For more information regarding the CHL, please visit chl.ca.

Warning

The terms "TotalEnergies," "TotalEnergies Company," or "Company" used in this document refer to TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Similarly, the terms "we," "us," and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or their employees. Entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly holds an interest are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE assumes no responsibility for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made within a given economic, competitive, and regulatory environment. These may prove inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries undertakes any obligation to publicly update the forward-looking information or statements, objectives, or trends contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information regarding risk factors that could affect the financial results or business of TotalEnergies is provided in the latest reference document, the French version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), and in Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc

Media contact at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada: Rima ABOUASSALY, [email protected]