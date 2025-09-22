MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is proud to announce a three-year strategic partnership with W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd., one of Canada's largest independent distributors of petroleum products and lubricants, headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario.

W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. and TotalEnergies Marketing Canada (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

Founded in 1937, W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. is a third-generation family business with a strong reputation for exceptional customer service, operational reliability, and regional expertise. The company operates six branches, serving a wide territory from Cornwall to Belleville along Highway 401, and extending north to North Bay.

Stinson's product and service offering spans automotive, industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors, making it a trusted partner for thousands of customers across Ontario. With a dedicated team that includes seven outside sales representatives, Stinson brings deep market knowledge and strong customer relationships to this collaboration.

"We're thrilled to partner with TotalEnergies, a global leader in lubricants with a strong Canadian presence. This collaboration opens new opportunities, especially in the rail sector and European product lines—while reinforcing our shared commitment to customer value and innovation."

— Eric Stinson, President, W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd.

As part of this agreement, W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. will promote and distribute TotalEnergies' full range of lubricants, including the European Line, Heavy-Duty Engine Oils, and Industrial products. This partnership enables TotalEnergies to strengthen its footprint in Ontario, leveraging Stinson's established infrastructure and customer base.

"Partnering with Stinson allows us to expand our reach in Ontario through a distributor known for its service excellence and regional leadership. Together, we'll deliver high-performance, reliable, and sustainable solutions to customers across the province."

— Pascal Tran, Commercial Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

This partnership unlocks a powerful synergy between TotalEnergies' global leadership and Stinson's longstanding reputation for excellence in customer service. With over 80 years of experience and a deep-rooted presence across Ontario, Stinson is recognized for its reliability, responsiveness, and commitment to building lasting relationships. Their dedicated team of seven outside sales representatives and multiple customer touchpoints will actively promote TotalEnergies' premium lubricants—leveraging their trusted brand and regional expertise to deliver tailored solutions. This collaboration not only gives TotalEnergies access to a vast and loyal customer base, but also reinforces Stinson's ability to offer innovative, high-performance products that meet evolving market needs.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

A subsidiary of TotalEnergies, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants to the Canadian automotive, heavy-duty and industrial markets since 2007, including fuel-economy motor oils, biodegradable lubricants and high-performance greases.

TotalEnergies Canada

totalenergies_ca

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd.

W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd. has a rich history spanning over 80 years. Founded on home comfort services, the company has been owned and operated by the Stinson family for four generations. Currently led by David and Eric Stinson, the company is a significant player in the petroleum and petroleum products merchant wholesalers industry. With approximately 350 employees, Stinson operates from multiple locations including their main office in Ottawa and branches in Kemptville, Napanee, and other areas across Ontario. Their services extend to regions such as Petawawa, Kingston, Timmins, Belleville, Ashton, Cornwall, Ottawa, L'Orignal, and Hawkesbury.

For further information, visit - W.O. Stinson & Son Ltd

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc

For media inquiries or more information about this partnership, please contact Rima Abouassaly at [email protected].