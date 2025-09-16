MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Stéphane Talleneau as Managing Director, succeeding Olivier Gauthier. This transition marks a new stage of development and growth, focused on better adapting to the realities of the Canadian market and strengthening our commitment to our customers.

Stéphane Talleneau & Pascal Tran - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada (CNW Group/TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc)

Stéphane Talleneau has an international background within the TotalEnergies group, having held management positions in Turkey and Algeria, after working in the Africa and Middle East Branch. More recently, he led the global coordination of the distribution of automotive lubricants.

In Algeria, he led the construction and launch of the Bethioua lubricants plant, a latest-generation industrial platform with an annual capacity of 40,000 tonnes, and possible extension to 100,000 tonnes. This strategic project enabled production of 92% of marketed lubricants locally, and strengthened partnerships with local subcontractors

"It is with great pleasure and purpose that I join the TotalEnergies Canada teams. Our objective is clear: to provide our customers and partners the standards, innovations and successes that make our group strong, with humility but also determination."

— Stéphane Talleneau, Managing Director, TotalEnergies Marketing Canada

In keeping with the subsidiary's undertakings, Stéphane Talleneau reaffirms the priority given to the safety of teams, customers and partners, while expressing his desire to strengthen local relationships with players in the Canadian market.

Over the next few weeks, he will meet with key partners, accompanied by Pascal Tran, Commercial Director, to discuss their needs, expectations and challenges in the sector.

This appointment marks a new stage in the development of TotalEnergies in Canada, with a renewed determination to offer quality service, innovative solutions and sustainable support to all its customers.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of all.

Media contact at TotalEnergies Marketing Canada: Rima ABOUASSALY, [email protected]