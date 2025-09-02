MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Quartz 0W-12, a next-generation engine oil designed to meet the requirements of the latest powertrains. Thanks to its very low viscosity, Quartz 0W-12 can reduce internal friction, optimize fuel consumption and prolong engine life, particularly in hybrid and electric vehicles.

"Our new Quartz 0W-12 product was developed by our own research teams to meet or exceed the requirements of the latest BMW engines. 0W-12 oil is the future of modern engines."

—Pascal Tran, Head of Sales, TotalEnergies Canada

Technology serving sustainable performance

The outcome of several years of research, Quartz 0W-12 is part of the TotalEnergies innovation strategy. This high performance lubricant offers:

increased energy efficiency, thanks to a very low viscosity formulation,

thanks to a very low viscosity formulation, optimal engine protection, even under extreme operating conditions, and

even under extreme operating conditions, and compatibility with hybrid technologies, meeting the requirements of the most demanding vehicle manufacturers.

A commitment to cleaner mobility

This launch is part of the company's aim to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. As a complement to its solutions for electric vehicles, charging infrastructures and specialized fluids, Quartz 0W-12 also contributes to more sustainable mobility.

Availability and technical support

Quartz 0W-12 will be available across Canada starting this Fall, with full support from the TotalEnergies technical and marketing teams.

Canadian market leadership

Marketing momentum

A dynamic campaign is already underway, including a visually impactful animated banner designed to attract attention and highlight the product's electrical excellence.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing Canada Inc., a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, has been manufacturing and distributing a full range of lubricants for the automotive, heavy-duty, and industrial markets across Canada since 2007, including fuel-saving motor oils, biodegradable lubricants, and high-performance greases.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gas, renewables, and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to making energy ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to people's well-being.

