Torstar reverses job cuts following collaborative consultation with Unifor

HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Torstar has reversed the elimination of 24 jobs at the Hamilton Spectator classified call centre, following collaborative consultation with Unifor.

"We're pleased that our union was able to work together with Torstar to find an alternative solution to moving these jobs to the United States so that Canadians can remain employed," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Earlier this month, the company announced that the eight full-time and 16 part-time positions would move to Buffalo, New York with the workers scheduled to lose their jobs on October 19, 2020. These workers are all members of Unifor Local 87-M.

Following discussion with Unifor National President Jerry Dias, Torstar's new owners, Jordan Bitove and Paul Rivett, stepped up to cancel the job move initiated by previous ownership, opting to invest in Canadian workers instead.

"When we took ownership a few weeks ago we made it clear that our goal is to grow the business and our workers are a key part of that effort," said Paul Rivett. "We remain committed to working in partnership with Unifor and other stakeholders to achieve that objective."

Torstar owns the Hamilton Spectator, Toronto Star, Waterloo Region Record, St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune and Peterborough Examiner daily newspapers, and a large number of weekly community newspapers.

"In recent years, it has been more difficult for young journalists to break into Canadian print journalism. The industry has taken a severe financial hit. Foreign internet giants such as Facebook suck up ad revenue without contributing jobs or taxes. The situation is now compounded by revenue drops thanks to COVID-19," said Dias. "Initiatives such as the resumption of the Toronto Star's paid internship program will help to expand diversity while providing young journalists with valuable experience as they get their foot in the door."

