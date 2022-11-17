Toronto Wanderlust Sparked by Stackt Market's Holiday Hills

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The holiday magic of Toronto is sparking deeper city exploration this season at Stackt Market's Holiday Hills . As a part of Destination Toronto's 6ix Weeks of Celebration s holiday campaign, the annual winter festival will feature exclusive Toronto-themed activations intended to create wanderlust and illuminate the diversity of the city.

At Baobird 's Build-a-Broth, holiday revelers can savour their own Toronto noodle bowl with ingredients inspired by the city's diverse food scene. From November 29 to December 11, gift givers can Shop the Block at a pop-up of Toronto's favourite local brands like The Cedar Nook, Good for Sunday, and February Candle Company, curated by Style Canada . Along with additional immersive activities and experiences throughout the market grounds, this year's Holiday Hills will also include its first-ever ferris wheel.

A QR code at the market information booth will encourage guests to check-out other iconic festive Toronto experiences highlighted by 6ix Weeks of Celebration s , including:

"As the world's most diverse city, Toronto is welcoming to all during the holiday season," said Scott Beck, President & CEO of Destination Toronto. "A walk through one of the many holiday markets, a delicious cozy meal, or an evening ice skate under freshly fallen snow. There is much to enjoy in Toronto for revelers of every holiday celebrated this time of year - especially with the people they love."

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the city by signing up for the Pass TO Savings , a free, mobile passport featuring exclusive holiday offers and up to 20% off attractions and entertainment to make every day merry and bright.

