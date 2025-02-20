TORONTO TEMPO WELCOMES NEW GENERAL MANAGER MONICA WRIGHT ROGERS

Former WNBA champion joins Canada's first WNBA team in pivotal role

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Monica Wright Rogers, a former collegiate and professional standout and experienced basketball executive, is the first general manager of the Toronto Tempo, Canada's first WNBA team, the club announced Thursday.

She will lead basketball operations for the Tempo, including – most immediately – the hiring of a head coach and building out the roster for the team's inaugural season. A WNBA champion and collegiate All-American, Rogers joins the Tempo from the Phoenix Mercury, where she was assistant general manager.

"The unique combination of experience that Monica will bring to this team is incredible. She's a proven champion who understands the game from so many different perspectives," Tempo Basketball Club Inc. President Teresa Resch said. "And she's so much more than the collection of her experiences. Monica is an incredible relationship-builder with a sharp eye for talent who embodies everything we want the Tempo to stand for: she's warm, welcoming, smart, driven and fiercely competitive. We couldn't be more thrilled to have her on board."

After her collegiate career at the University of Virginia, where she was ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and National Defensive Player of the Year, Rogers was selected second overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2010 WNBA Draft.

She was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team that year and won two WNBA championships with the Lynx in 2011 and 2013. Rogers also spent time with the Seattle Storm, and played in Poland, Turkey, Australia and Iceland. During the 2015 season, she was the secretary-treasurer for the WNBA Players Association.

Since the end of her playing career, Rogers has coached at the collegiate level, including at her alma mater, and worked as an assistant coach and NBA executive before assuming the title of assistant general manager for the Phoenix Mercury in 2023.

"The excitement about this team, and around women's sports in general in Canada right now is palpable," Rogers said. "To have the opportunity to play such a key role in building this team in this country at this moment is an honour. I am truly fortunate to be leading this franchise alongside impressive figures like Teresa and Larry and I thank them for entrusting me to put together a team as vibrant, passionate and dynamic as the city it calls home. Sports fans around the world should keep an eye on us."

The Tempo will begin playing at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will also host regular season games in both Montreal and Vancouver. More information about the team, including details on how to register for the Season Ticket Waitlist, is available at tempo.wnba.com.

