Canadian actress, writer and advocate will become the team's Chief Hype Officer, building excitement and passion for the team on and off the court

TORONTO, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Lilly Singh, one of Canada's most beloved and accomplished entertainers and entrepreneurs, is the newest member of the Toronto Tempo ownership group, the team announced today.

LILLY SINGH JOINS TORONTO TEMPO OWNERSHIP GROUP (CNW Group/Toronto Tempo)

A native of Scarborough, Ontario, Singh is a multifaceted actress, writer, and advocate whose dynamic presence has made her a global force in digital media and beyond. After gaining prominence as one of the most successful creators on YouTube, Singh has continued to make history in TV and film. She's a bestselling author, a co-owner of the NWSL's Angel City FC, a gender equality advocate and President of Unicorn Island, an entertainment production company and non-profit fund that champions diverse voices through storytelling and advocacy work.

"I know from experience that in every corner of the world, one thing always rings true: the positive impact that participating in sports and the sports community has on girls and women," explains Singh. "I love women. I love Toronto. Joining the ownership group of the Tempo is an absolute no-brainer - I can't think of anything else I would rather spend my money, time and hype-woman energy on."

In addition to her role as an owner, Singh will assume a role as the team's Chief Hype Officer, building and amplifying excitement for the Tempo on and off the court - including cultivating the fan community, curating in-game rituals, and celebrating the sport of women's basketball.

"Lilly is a creative visionary with infectious energy and enthusiasm," says Teresa Resch, President, Tempo Basketball Club. "She's been one of the earliest and most vocal supporters of this team, and we're thrilled to have her as part of our ownership group. Her expertise in online community-building and socially-driven storytelling, not to mention her deep passion for this game, this league and this city, will be absolutely invaluable."

Singh joins global phenomenon Serena Williams, technology leader Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures, in the Tempo ownership group.

The Tempo will begin playing at Coca-Cola Coliseum in 2026 and will host regular-season games across Canada. More information about the team, including details on how to place a Season Ticket deposit and access the Tempo's merchandise store, is available at tempo.wnba.com.

About Toronto Tempo

In May 2024, the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced its expansion into Canada by awarding Toronto an expansion team, the league's first outside the United States. The new team, owned by Kilmer Sports Ventures, will begin play in the 2026 season as the WNBA's 14th franchise. Sephora Canada and CIBC are the team's first announced founding partners. Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures and a 30-year veteran of building championship-caliber teams, is also Chairman of the NBA Board of Governors and Chairman of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA's Toronto Raptors, NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, MLS' Toronto FC and other professional sports franchises. Under his leadership, the Raptors won their first NBA championship in 2019.

SOURCE Toronto Tempo

For additional information, please contact: Bri Bijman, Craft Public Relations, [email protected], 416-206-5242