Toronto Stock Exchange Introduces the TSX30

Canada's premier equities marketplace launches new program to showcase top performing companies, TSX to host market open ceremony September 27

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the inaugural TSX30, a flagship program recognizing the 30 top-performing TSX stocks over a three-year period based on dividend-adjusted share price appreciation. The list of 2019 winners features both newer and established listed companies across a wide range of sectors and serves to highlight the power and diversity of investment opportunities in Canada's world class marketplace.

Representatives from the winning companies will join TMX executives to open the market on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate this milestone.

"We are extremely proud to present the TSX30, a new recognition program featuring some of the most compelling success stories among our listed issuers, including companies operating in traditional areas of strength like natural resources and also in newly defined sectors like clean tech and cannabis," said Loui Anastasopoulos, President, Capital Formation, TMX Group. "TSX listed companies play a vital role in Canada's capital markets and as we continue to evolve into a global leader, TSX remains committed to our work in support of this crucial ecosystem. Today, we congratulate the companies included in the inaugural TSX30 for all of their achievements and look forward to continuing to serve them along each stage of their growth path into the future."

For more information on the TSX30, visit: www.tsx.com/tsx30

The 2019 TSX30 ranking:

Ranking Issuer Name Ticker 1 Canopy Growth Corporation TSX:WEED 2 Shopify Inc. TSX:SHOP 3 Village Farms International Inc. TSX:VFF 4 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. TSX:KL 5 Trilogy Metals Inc. TSX:TMQ 6 Aphria Inc. TSX:APHA 7 Air Canada TSX:AC 8 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. TSX:NEPT 9 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. TSX:IVN 10 North American Construction Group Ltd. TSX:NOA 11 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation TSX:LIF 12 Ballard Power Systems Inc. TSX:BLDP 13 Pollard Banknote Limited TSX:PBL 14 goeasy Ltd. TSX:GSY 15 Anglo Pacific Group PLC TSX:APY 16 North American Palladium Ltd. TSX:PDL 17 Gran Colombia Gold Corp. TSX:GCM 18 Resverlogix Corp. TSX:RVX 19 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. TSX:WDO 20 Cargojet Inc. TSX:CJT 21 Theratechnologies Inc. TSX:TH 22 Summit Industrial Income REIT TSX:SMU 23 Constellation Software Inc. TSX:CSU 24 Tucows Inc. TSX:TC 25 Great Canadian Gaming Corporation TSX:GC 26 CAE Inc. TSX:CAE 27 Park Lawn Corporation TSX:PLC 28 TerraVest Industries Inc. TSX:TVK 29 BRP Inc. TSX:DOO 30 Boyd Group Income Fund TSX:BYD

