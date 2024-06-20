Toronto Pearson ready for busiest season of the year as summer travel ramps up

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is ready to welcome millions of passengers to the airport this summer as the busiest travel season of the year gets under way.

Today, the airport authority joined the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and United States Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) to share tips for passengers travelling over the summer months.

Toronto Pearson is expecting more than 160,000 passengers per day this summer on peak travel days, an increase of 8 per cent from 2023 volume. There will be more than 1,100 flights on the busiest summer days, an increase of 3 per cent from last year.

While peak summer travel months for Toronto Pearson are July and August, the airport has already seen an uptick in travellers in June, and higher-than-normal passenger volumes are forecast to continue into September.

Passengers at Toronto Pearson are increasingly taking advantage of the digital tools available to help streamline their travel experience, and this is even more important during the airport's peak periods. We recommend using the following tools before arriving at the airport:

YYZ Express, an online reservation program that allows travellers to book a spot in the security line ahead of their flight, up to 72 hours in advance. Passengers with reservations are able to breeze through shorter security lines.

Mobile Passport Control, an app introduced by United States Customs and Border Protection, which allows travellers to digitally submit their information for a smoother departures experience if they're travelling to the U.S.

Avoid traffic congestion curbside at the terminals by dropping passengers at Viscount station. The station, which is located just outside the airport, is a great connection point: Drop-off is easy and our free train takes passengers to Terminal 1 and 3.

A live wait times dashboard provides travellers with real-time information ahead of arriving at the airport. This gives passengers information about what to expect.

A peak travel times dashboard tells you whether you'll be passing through the airport during a particularly busy time.

Advance Declaration continues to be offered by Canada Border Services Agency, allowing travellers to submit their customs and immigration declaration up to 72 hours in advance of flying into Canada , giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Toronto Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an express lane in the customs area.

, giving them a faster border experience and saving them time at Toronto Pearson. Passengers who complete Advance Declaration will have access to an express lane in the customs area. Register online to park your car at Toronto Pearson, which helps to guarantee your spot ahead of time.

Passengers should continue to arrive at Toronto Pearson three hours before an international flight and two hours before a domestic flight.

About Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson International Airport is Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. We flew 45 million passengers to 195 destinations across Canada and the globe in 2023, providing direct, daily service to over two-thirds of the world's economies.

Pearson and its partners employ 50,000 people across the airport and contribute $42 billion annually to Ontario's economy as the second-largest economic zone in Canada. To support our vision of putting the joy back into travel, we are embarking on a journey to make Toronto Pearson a global leader in airport performance, customer care and sustainability.

