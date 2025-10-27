TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is announcing new innovation pilot programs with technology incubator DMZ and global startup program Creative Destruction Lab.

The two pilot programs, both set to run for six months, are meant to broaden the airport's pool of suppliers beyond traditional aviation technology companies, said Brian Tossan, Toronto Pearson's chief technology officer and interim chief infrastructure officer.

"Canada and Toronto are hotbeds for startup talent and artificial intelligence, and many of these companies are right in our back yard. We want to expand our roster of suppliers to bring in cutting-edge technologies and foster cross-sectoral innovation. This will accelerate digitalization at Canada's busiest airport," Tossan said.

The DMZ pilot initiative aims to support Toronto Pearson in engaging with emerging startups. The airport seeks to leverage advanced technologies not conventionally used in the aviation sector to support capacity growth, drive operational efficiencies, elevate passenger experience, gather real-time information, support non-aeronautical revenue and better manage how travelers and employees engage with GTAA amenities. Sherif El Tawil, DMZ's senior director of programs and global operations, will work on site as an expert in residence, learning about the airport's business and connecting it to growing companies with innovative companies with ideas and products.

"Toronto Pearson is setting the bar for how major operators can tap into startup innovation to solve real challenges. The mobility and aviation sector needs fresh thinking and there's no better place to find breakthrough solutions than with the entrepreneurs building them in our own backyard," said Abdullah Snobar, executive director of DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures. "We're excited to help Toronto Pearson discover solutions that can make a tangible difference for millions of passengers while showing what's possible when you give startups a seat at the table."

The Creative Destruction Lab pilot is focused on artificial intelligence products that can improve Toronto Pearson's efficiency and resiliency in areas such as baggage handling, gate management and integrated command centers. The airport will participate in CDL's Putting AI to Work program, which is designed to accelerate implementation and create measurable business impact. The program supports large organizations in selecting, deploying and scaling AI solutions that aim to deliver a 20-percent productivity lift through cost savings, output improvements or enhanced service quality within two years.

"Airports are complex systems where every decision affects capacity, efficiency and the overall experience," said Sonia Sennik, CEO of Creative Destruction Lab. "Through CDL's Putting AI to Work program, we're helping Toronto Pearson apply artificial intelligence to enhance operational resiliency and accelerate digital transformation. Our structured approach supports leadership teams in selecting and scaling AI solutions that deliver measurable productivity gains within two years."

Toronto Pearson will formally announce the pilot programs Monday evening at an AI event at MaRS Discovery District, held during the 2025 ACI-NA & ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition, the most important global gathering of airport leaders.

Canadian startups can find more information about the DMZ pilot initiative and application process at dmz.to/Toronto-Pearson.

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" seven times in the last eight years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson was also recognized in 2025 as one of "Canada's Best Employers" by Forbes.

About DMZ

DMZ is a tech incubator and startup ecosystem that fuels entrepreneurship in Canada and beyond. DMZ programming empowers founders to scale high-impact ventures, helps students develop entrepreneurial mindsets and equips professionals to thrive in today's fast-moving economy. To date, DMZ has supported 2,600+ startups in raising $2.95-billion in capital and has created over 25,350 jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, DMZ operates a global network of hubs spanning 15+ countries, enabling entrepreneurs to access diverse markets, collaborate internationally and drive global innovation.



About CDL

Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) is a nonprofit organization that delivers an objectives-based program for massively scalable, seed-stage, science- and technology-based companies. Its nine-month program allows founders to learn from experienced entrepreneurs, increasing their likelihood of success. CDL has 15 sites across nine countries: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal, Halifax, Paris, Madison, Seattle, Estonia, Berlin, Melbourne, College Station, Milan, London and San Sebastian. CDL's Putting AI to Work is a 12-month, cohort-based program to help organizations translate artificial intelligence into measurable business impact by supporting teams in selecting, deploying, and scaling AI solutions that aim to deliver a 20% productivity lift. Learn more here at creativedestructionlab.com.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office | [email protected]