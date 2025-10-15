TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson hosted a Career Expo today featuring more than 30 employers, employment service providers and community partners, highlighting pathways to airport careers and offering approximately 600 jobs.

The Career Expo, which was held at The International Centre, is part of Toronto Pearson's ongoing commitment to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and ensure the airport remains a destination where people can build long-term careers.

Employers at the event are hiring across a variety of sectors, including aviation, security, hospitality, logistics, construction and customer service. Job seekers also had the opportunity to learn more about the various career paths and future opportunities available at the airport.

"Toronto Pearson is more than an airport – it's one of Canada's largest employment hubs. Through our Pearson LIFT program, Pearson will become one of the most advanced and passenger friendly airports in the world, creating exciting new opportunities for people to build meaningful, long-term careers," said Karen Mazurkewich, Vice-President Stakeholder Relations and Communications, Toronto Pearson. "We want to continue building an airport where people are proud to work and grow their careers, while contributing to one of the region's most important economic engines."

More than 400 companies and agencies operate at Toronto Pearson, employing approximately 52,000 people. In total, activities in the Toronto Pearson Economic Zone support more than 500,000 jobs in manufacturing, transportation, and innovation.

For more information about a career at Toronto Pearson, please visit: torontopearson.com/careers.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" seven times in the last eight years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson was also recognized in 2025 as one of "Canada's Best Employers" by Forbes.

