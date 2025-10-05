About 200 participants joined Toronto Pearson on Sunday for the chance to practice every stage of the travel experience – from check-in and security screening to boarding an aircraft, clearing customs and engaging with airport staff. The event is designed to support travellers with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodivergent needs by easing the stress of flying and providing hands-on experience navigating Canada's busiest airport.

"At Toronto Pearson, we're committed to creating a smooth, safe, and enjoyable airport experience for all. We want every passenger to feel welcome and confident as they experience the joys of air travel," said Christina Iacovino, Director, Customer Experience and Development, Toronto Pearson. "By working closely with our partners and listening to passengers' experiences at events like 'Ready, Set, Fly...with YYZ,' we learn valuable lessons that help us reduce barriers and make air travel more inclusive."

"Ready, Set, Fly is a program that gives autistic individuals and their families the opportunity to prepare and gain experience before travelling," says Marg Spoelstra, Chief Executive Officer of Autism Ontario. "Routine and predictability make a world of difference for many autistic people. Since airports and flights can be unpredictable, such as with unexpected changes and delays, programs like 'Ready, Set, Fly' help families build confidence, reduce stress, and make travel more accessible."

"Seeing this event grow year after year is a testament to how meaningful it is for neurodivergent individuals, their families, and our team," said Andréan Gagné, Senior Director, Communications, Public Affairs and Corporate Responsibility, Transat. "Bringing people closer together is at the heart of what we do, and we are proud to contribute to making air travel more inclusive by championing initiatives like 'Ready, Set, Fly.'"

As part of its commitment to accessibility, Toronto Pearson also launched the Travel Rehearsal Program this year, which gives passengers with disabilities the opportunity to practice their airport journey year-round on a more personalized scale.

To learn more about the Rehearsal Program and accessibility at Toronto Pearson, visit: torontopearson.com/accessibility

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses, and goods.

Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" seven times in the last eight years by Airports Council International, the global trade representative of the world's airports. Toronto Pearson was also recognized in 2025 as one of "Canada's Best Employers" by Forbes.

For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

Toronto Pearson Media Office, [email protected]